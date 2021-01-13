Viral Recipe: This No-Bake White Chocolate Cheesecake Deserves Your Undivided Attention

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: January 13, 2021 14:40 IST
There are days when we could all do with an instant pick-me-up, be it some decadent brownies or a drool-worthy cheesecake. When it comes to desserts, cheesecake comes at the top of our list. A crumbly, biscuit base topped with luscious creamy layers of chocolate is definitely a combination that hits a sweet spot. If you love cheesecake as much as we do, this no-bake white chocolate cheesecake is a recipe you should surely try.
The viral recipe was shared by popular London-based Instagram blogger @fitwaffle. "If you love white chocolate, you need to make this cheesecake! A thick, buttery shortbread base, a super creamy white chocolate filling and a silky white chocolate ganache on the top," she wrote describing the wonderful creation. The recipe post went viral on social media, garnering over 25k likes and counting. The incredible no-bake cheesecake was a recipe which was easily understandable, even for beginners. The fact that the cheesecake did not require any baking was the icing on the cake (literally) for this amazing recipe.
So, what are you waiting for? Don your apron and dig into this marvellous no-bake white chocolate cheesecake recipe.
Ingredients:
For the base:
For the cheesecake:
For the topping:
Method:
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.