Cheesecake is an indulgence which is truly a class apart. Here's a viral recipe showing how to make a no-bake white chocolate cheesecake at home.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: January 13, 2021 14:40 IST

Viral Recipe: This No-Bake White Chocolate Cheesecake Deserves Your Undivided Attention

This no-bake white chocolate cheesecake is truly a class apart.

Highlights
  • Cheesecake is undoubtedly a much-loved dessert
  • A London-based food blogger shared a delicious cheesecake recipe
  • Try making this no-bake white chocolate cheesecake at home

There are days when we could all do with an instant pick-me-up, be it some decadent brownies or a drool-worthy cheesecake. When it comes to desserts, cheesecake comes at the top of our list. A crumbly, biscuit base topped with luscious creamy layers of chocolate is definitely a combination that hits a sweet spot. If you love cheesecake as much as we do, this no-bake white chocolate cheesecake is a recipe you should surely try.

Cheesecake is a much-loved dessert across the world. 

The viral recipe was shared by popular London-based Instagram blogger @fitwaffle. "If you love white chocolate, you need to make this cheesecake! A thick, buttery shortbread base, a super creamy white chocolate filling and a silky white chocolate ganache on the top," she wrote describing the wonderful creation. The recipe post went viral on social media, garnering over 25k likes and counting. The incredible no-bake cheesecake was a recipe which was easily understandable, even for beginners. The fact that the cheesecake did not require any baking was the icing on the cake (literally) for this amazing recipe.

So, what are you waiting for? Don your apron and dig into this marvellous no-bake white chocolate cheesecake recipe.

Here Is The Full Step-By-Step recipe for No-bake White Chocolate Cheesecake by @fitwaffle:

Ingredients:

For the base:

  • 350g Shortbread biscuits
  • 175g Melted butter

For the cheesecake:

  • 250g white chocolate
  • 500g Cream cheese
  • 120g Icing sugar
  • 350ml Double cream

For the topping:

  • 250g white chocolate
  • 200ml Double cream
  • Shortbread crumbs
  • White chocolate square

Method:

  1. Bring together crushed shortbread biscuits and melted butter in a bowl. Mix it well and press it down firmly in a nine-inch baking tin. Put this mixture in a refrigerator.
  2. Take double cream in a bowl and whisk it until soft peaks form. Set this mixture aside.
  3. Now combine cream cheese and icing sugar in a bowl and whisk it well until it is combined. Add melted white chocolate to this and mix everything together.
  4. Add the whipped cream to this mixture and gently fold it in. Pour this on top of the biscuit base and let it refrigerate for at least five hours.
  5. For the topping, melt together white chocolate and double cream in a microwave for a minute and thirty seconds or until it becomes thick.
  6. Spread this topping onto your cheesecake and decorate with crumbled biscuits and a single white chocolate square. Your cheesecake is ready!

Watch The Full Recipe Video of No-bake White Chocolate Cheesecake here:



