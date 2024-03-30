Summer is here and it's time to enjoy the refreshing fruity goodness that it offers. One of them is watermelons, a quintessential summer fruit that is loved for its refreshing sweetness and hydrating properties. Bursting with juicy goodness, they provide instant relief from scorching heat and keep you hydrating all day long. Their vibrant red flesh is packed with antioxidants and vitamins, making them perfect for kids and adults alike. And when combined with other fruits and ingredients, tastes marvellous. Because of its versatility, it makes excellent drinks, especially smoothies.

The scorching heat can lead to tanning and dry skin, which can have long-term effects on the largest organ of your body. However, to your rescue, Chef Simone Kathuria shared a healthy and easy-to-make recipe for Watermelon Strawberry Smoothie which is made with 5 ingredients.

How To Make Watermelon Strawberry Smoothie For Glowing Skin

To make this easy watermelon strawberry smoothie for skincare, take chopped watermelon, frozen strawberries, lemon juice, mint leaves, and honey. Wash the raw ingredients well and set them aside. Now take a blender and add chopped watermelon and frozen strawberries. Now add lemon juice, mint leaves and honey (as per your taste preferences). Blend until smooth and creamy, and serve!

Bonus Tip:

You can serve this watermelon strawberry smoothie in chilled glasses to make it more refreshing. Top it with mint leaves for visual and sensory pleasure!

Benefits Of Watermelon Strawberry Smoothie On Your Skin

In the comments section, Simone Kathuria also listed how this smoothie, which is made with only healthy ingredients, can help your skin glow. She listed four points:

1. Hydration

Since watermelon is high in water content, it helps in keeping your skin hydrated and supple. Hydration can also help in body temperature regulation, normal organ function and being vigilant.

2. Antioxidants

The star ingredients of this smoothie, watermelon and strawberries, are packed with antioxidants. This can help your immune system, help your body fight free radicals and prevent premature ageing.

3. Nutrients

Both strawberries and lemon juice are packed with Vitamin C, which is essential for collagen production and maintaining skin elasticity. Moreover, the presence of lemon juice can also detoxify your body and maintain clear and radiant skin.

4. Anti-Inflammatory

Mint leaves in this easy watermelon strawberry are packed with anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe irritating skin and reduce redness.





