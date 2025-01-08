If there is one comforting meal common in all Indian households, it has to be dal. With its soothing flavours, versatile recipes, and comforting feel on the palate, dal is one of the most-cooked dishes in the country. From dal tadka to dal makhani, it is the protein content and undying love for dal that has made it a staple in our diet. Since our favourite dal is enough to complete a quick and easy meal, we thought, why not bring you a delicious dal recipe that could become your next go-to meal? This recipe hails from the kitchens of Andhra Pradesh and is comforting, tangy, and extremely delicious. It is Andhra-style tomato pappu dal! This dish is perfect for your everyday meals and adds a tangy twist with its tomato content. So, are you ready to learn how to make this dish? Roll up your sleeves and read on.





What Is Tomato Pappu?

In Telugu, "Pappu" translates to dal (lentils). This Andhra-style tomato pappu recipe is a protein-rich dish packed with the tanginess of tomatoes and other staple ingredients. This recipe stands out for its simplicity and unique taste. Plus, it is extremely versatile — you can make multiple variations of it at home using your favourite vegetables or leafy greens. Typically, pappu is made with toor dal, and there are several variations of it. However, tomato pappu is the classic recipe that finds its way into almost every Andhra household.

What Can You Pair with Tomato Pappu?

Just like dal, this recipe is also a staple in Andhra homes. You can pair this delicious pappu with jeera rice, steamed rice, or hot mango pickle to make it a wholesome meal. It also pairs beautifully with stir-fried vegetables. To experiment with the flavours, you can add different variations of lentils to the recipe, like moong or masoor, and make it your own.

How to Make Andhra Tomato Pappu | Tomato Pappu Dal Recipe

Making this delicious tomato pappu is extremely easy. This recipe was shared on Instagram by @chaispicekitchen. To make it:

1. Prepare the Dal

Take one cup of toor or arhar dal and wash it properly. Cover and soak the dal for 30 minutes to soften it. Once soaked, transfer the dal to a pressure cooker along with curry leaves, green chillies, onion, tomato, turmeric, chilli powder, salt, and water. Pressure cook for 4-5 whistles. Let the steam escape naturally.

2. Prepare the Tempering

In a tempering pan, heat the ghee. Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, hing (asafoetida), curry leaves, dry red chilli, and crushed garlic. Mix well for 15 seconds and let the ingredients temper.

3. Combine Ingredients

In the same pan, add the cooked dal and mix everything together. Mash the dal slightly and let it simmer for a minute. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot!





Pro Tip:





To enhance its taste and tanginess, you can even add a dash of tamarind extract to your homemade pappu and tantalise your taste buds.

Will you try this Andhra-style tomato pappu at home? Let us know in the comments below.