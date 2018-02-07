Trust These Ways To Keep Ginger Fresh For Longer

Highlights Known for its flavour and aroma, ginger is used up in most delicacies

ginger ? Known for its flavour and aroma, ginger is used up in most delicacies and is said to have amazing medicinal properties. However, there are times when you may see molds developing on this spice. If such things happen, then there are chances you are not storing your stock of ginger well to make them last long.

It is important to choose the freshest ginger available in the grocery store in order to make it last long. Ensure that the ginger has a smooth skin and the rhizomes of the roots should feel heavy and firm. Do not pick a ginger that's soft and wrinkled as it may be slightly old. Avoid moist and moldy ginger.

Here are some ways to prolong ginger's shelf life-

Always store the ginger in a paper bag or paper towel and then store it in the refrigerator or freezer. Pack a chunk of ginger by wrapping it properly until there is no place left for it to get exposed to air and moisture. This way you will be able to store it for longer. Store the freshly peeled ginger in a jar submerged with an acidic liquid, which may include lemon juice or vinegar. While it may be a strong storage method, there are chances these liquids may alter the taste and flavour of ginger. One of the best ways to store ginger is to peel and mince it finely. Place it on a tray and allow it to freeze. Store the frozen ginger in an air tight container. This frozen ginger can be enjoyed up to a couple of months without having to lose its flavour. For refrigerator storage, it is best to leave the whole piece intact and remove the pieces as and when needed. Store these pieces in a resealable bag and squeeze all the air out of it. This will keep the ginger fresh for more than a month.

Tips to remember

Once you have peeled the ginger or sliced into it, you can no longer store it at room temperature. To make it last longer, you will have to freeze or refrigerate it.

Ginger can easily last up to three weeks in the refrigerator, provided it has not been exposed to air and moisture.

Ginger can be stored in large chunks in the freezer, but remember to keep them in an air tight container.

The simplest way to get a fresh ginger is to grow it at home. So try growing some in your kitchen garden.