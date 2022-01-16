When it comes to staying healthy, seasonal fruits are the way to go, and strawberry is one of them. The thrill of eating fresh and delicious strawberries comes with the arrival of the winter season. This fruit's sweet and sour taste not only tickles the senses but also provides the body with a variety of essential nutrients. Strawberry is high in Vitamin C, manganese, antioxidants, potassium, and other nutrients. While you can always eat strawberries raw, there's no harm in going beyond that and trying out some delectable desserts using the fruit.





Here are 5 strawberry dessert recipes that you can make at home:

Strawberries can be best relished in the form of various sweet dishes like cakes. If you are a fan of the fruit, this strawberry cheesecake is possibly all things you would love. It is smooth and creamy, made with strawberries, and garnished with the same. Are you craving it already? Try it out soon.

Smoothies are a healthy option and rank high on the list of foods of many health-conscious people. This winter, start your day with this refreshing blend of strawberries, bananas, and honey. You just need 10 minutes to make it.

At a time when almost every readymade food comes with chemicals or preservatives, you can always trust homemade strawberry jam. This easy recipe will help you prepare a nice spread at home and store it for later use as well. Have it on a slice of bread with your morning tea and you'll love it.

Irrespective of how many new desserts we come up with, nothing replaces the joy of having kulfi. This cold dessert satiates your sweet tooth and leaves you with a sense of nostalgia from your childhood. Agree? Strawberries-infused kulfi carries the goodness of the fruit, that's frozen with milk, sugar, cream, and cardamom.

Here's another delight that you can rustle up at home. Strawberry mousse is soft and creamy and hassle-free. This is one of those desserts that would impress kids as well in your house. So, without much thought, get started and treat your little ones.





So, this season, as the market is flooded with strawberries, brighten up your sweet dishes with a dose of the fresh fruit.