It is indeed true that the best foods we enjoy aren't the ones that are difficult to cook, but those which are easy to make with limited food ingredients. One such food that has become a go-to meal option for many, is bread. Many times, a single slice of bread has helped us to satisfy our hunger. It is a versatile food item that is an ultimate meal companion. Cooking with bread is easy and you can make wholesome breakfast, tasty appetisers and delicious desserts. What's best about bread is that, you can make multiples dishes from it, by just pairing them with a few other ingredients.





This time, we have got Eggless Bread Bhurji recipe for you. As the name suggests, this bread bhurji does not contain any eggs, so this will be a good recipe option for you if you don't eat eggs. Bread bhurji is a delicious and easy-to-make recipe, which can be made in 15-20 minutes. If you have kids at home, or even an unexpected guest, who is hungry, then this recipe is here for your rescue. This recipe is a perfect blend of spices and is packed with sweet, salty and tangy flavours.





You will require these ingredients to make bread bhurji. Bread is the base ingredient which is also the most important ingredient of this recipe. Even the leftover bread can be used for this recipe. Along with it, you need curd, onion, tomatoes and veggies of your choice to give it a healthy twist. This simple recipe can be made either soft or crispy. It totally depends on how much water you use to soak the bread. Since bread is such a versatile food, there are plenty more recipes you can try your hands on.





What Are The Types Of Bread You Can Use For This Recipe?

There is a huge variety of breads available in market. Photo Credit: istock

Any kind of bread will work well for making this recipe. Milk bread or refined flour breads are the best to be used to make bread bhurji as they are soft and easily soak water. However, if you are health conscious, you can also use whole wheat bread, multigrain bread, or any other healthy bread. Although, we suggest you to use the basic milk bread for this recipe.

What Can You Pair With Veg Bread Bhurji Recipes?

Chai goes well along with desi bread dishes. Photo Credit: istock

Veg bread bhurji is best paired with hot coffee or chai (Indian milk tea). The soft-fluffy bread goes well with drinks, especially hot drinks, which will help you swallow it faster. If you aren't a big fan of milk drinks, you can also have fresh juice or chaach (buttermilk) with it. Apart from drinks, what will add on to the flavour is the sauces. You can choose any dip of your choice to eat with the bread bhurji. My favourite is the simple and sweet red tomato ketchup.





Is Bread Bhurji Healthy To Eat?

No, bread bhurji is not a healthy dish and should not be eaten every day. Bread is made of flour, sugar, salt, butter/oil, which makes it rich in carbohydrates. However, homemade breads are healthier than the store-bought, since they don't contain additives and preservatives. You may use homemade bread, if you plan to have this snack often. To make bread bhurji healthy, it is a must to add vegetables to balance out the nutrition in the meal.





Hope you enjoyed this recipe. Do let us know in the comment section.