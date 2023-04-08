Not sure of what to do with the leftover rotis? Don't throw them away! Leftover rotis can be used to make amazing snacks. You might have heard of roti pizza, chapatti rolls, etc., but have you heard of roti samosa? Yes, you can easily make delicious samosas from your remaining rotis. We all know that samosa is a popular Indian street food which is loved by Indians and now it is also much loved in foreign lands too. But preparing it from scratch, from kneading dough to filling it can be a hectic task. So, in this recipe, we will be using leftover rotis as a substitute for the dough sheet.





Roti samosa is a quick snack, which can be prepared within 15-20 minutes in your home kitchen. No need to go out to buy the deep-fried samosas that ooze out oil. Instead follow this leftover roti samosa recipe to make crispy and savoury samosas in less oil. The crispy texture and zesty filling will tantalise your taste buds.





How To Prepare Filling For Roti Samosa?





Samosa filling is the highlight of the samosa, because what is a samosa without the filling? Prepare this simple and tasty samosa filling in no time. Just heat a pan and add oil, cumin seeds, coriander powder, asafoetida, ginger, green chillies, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and mix them well. Once you smell the aroma of the spices, add the roughly chopped boiled potatoes and mix it with spices. Nicely mash the potatoes and keep the filling aside to cool down.





What Is Samosa Dough Made Of?





The traditional Indian samosa dough is made by binding refined flour (maida), vegetable oil, water and salt together. The small dough balls are then rolled out into thin round sheets and are further cut into 2 halves. The sheet is then used to wrap the potato filling. However, a lot of people find maida unhealthy and use wheat flour as a substitute for it. In this recipe, we are using readymade rotis to make delicious samosa.





How To Make Samosas Crispy? Tips Below:

Ensure the oil is hot because frying them in hot oil will make them crispy.

The longer you fry them, the crispier they will become. Don't fry them for too long on high flame.

Remove the excess oil. Keep the fried samosas on a kitchen paper and let the excess oil drain.

Fry samosa one by one or maximum two at a time. Over filling the wok with samosas will reduce the temperature of the oil.

For the full recipe, click here.





Enjoy this tasty and healthy snack with your family and friends with a cup of chai.