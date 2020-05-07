This Homemade Turmeric Paste Is Ideal For Preparing Golden Milk, Smoothie And More

Somdatta Saha | Updated: May 07, 2020 15:28 IST
It is no secret that several people around the world swear by the popular kitchen spice -turmeric (or as we call it 'haldi'). Other than adding colour and flavour to the different food items, turmeric is known for its nutritional benefits since ages. Remember the days when our mothers and grandmothers gave 'haldi doodh' as the home remedy for almost every common health-related problems? It is treasured for the potent antibiotic, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which are touted to boost metabolism, weight loss and skin health, and ward off common cold, flu and more.
Other than adding to food while cooking, this root spice can be consumed in several other forms - haldi doodh, haldi tea, turmeric smoothie and more. Hence, we bring you a homemade turmeric paste recipe that will make your job easier. It is generally recommended to use fresh turmeric roots to prepare the paste, but if you do not get it easily, haldi powder does the job!
Turmeric powder- 2 tablespoons
Ginger powder- 1 tablespoon
Cinnamon powder- 1 tablespoon
Black pepper powder- 1 tablespoon
Edible coconut oil- 1/4th cup
Honey- 1-2 tablespoon (as per taste)
Hot water- to make the paste
Step 1. Take turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, black pepper powders in a bowl and dry mix them well.
Step 2. Add edible coconut oil and honey to the dry spice mix and blend them together.
Step 3. Now, add lukewarm water slowly and make the paste.
You need an airtight container. Pour the paste in the container, seal it well and store in refrigerator. If kept properly, this turmeric paste can be stored for at least a month.
For golden milk- Boil one glass of milk, take a teaspoon of the paste and whisk well. Your golden milk is ready.
For turmeric smoothie- Add milk, yogurt and 1.5 teaspoon of the paste a blender and blend. Garnish will dry fruits and consume.
For turmeric tea- Boil water with half teaspoon of the paste, and then add green tea and brew.
For detox water- Take a glass of lukewarm water, add a teaspoon of the paste and some lemon juice; stir well and drink.
You can also consume a teaspoon of the raw paste with some ghee and drink a glass of luke-warm water in the morning to give a healthy start to your day. Stay healthy, stay safe!
