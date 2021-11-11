Bengali cuisine is popular all across the country. From the very famous street food like kathi rolls, egg rolls and flavourful rasgulla and sandesh to tantalising curries, all Bengali dishes have surely managed to win our hearts. However, a lot of people think Bengali cuisine majorly consists of fish and meat-based recipes. If you are one among them then let us tell you, this is not true at all. There are tonnes of savoury vegetarian Bengali snack recipes that have always been a hit in the culinary list like jhalmuri, ghughni, singhara and many more. One such amazing recipe is urad dal vada.





Also Read: 11 Best Bengali Recipes | Easy Bengali Recipes





Also known as Biuli Dal Er Boda in Bengali, this vada recipe is made with a thick mixture of grounded urad dal, sooji (for crisp), chillies, onion and other tantalizing spices. This vada is best served with pudina chutney. Not just that, these tiny and crispy fritters can be a perfect option to pair up with your evening cup of tea and filter coffee. If you are wondering how to make it at home, then let us tell you, this recipe is very easy and quick to make and requires just a few ingredients in its preparation. So, let's get started.

Here's How To Make Urad Dal Vada | Urad Dal Vada Recipe:

To prepare this recipe, grind soaked urad dal along with water. After that, transfer this batter into a large bowl and add the chopped onions, green chillies and sooji along with salt to taste. The sooji makes the fritters crunchier and crispier. Mix everything well.

Heat oil in a large bottomed pan, add a spoonful of batter one after another. Wait until both the sides of the fritters become brown and crispy. Once done, transfer them on a serving plate and serve with green chutney and masala chai.





Ps: Don't add too much water to the batter while grinding the dal.





Click here for the full recipe of Urad Dal Vada.





Here's the recipe of pudina chutney and masala chai.





Try this amazing fritter recipe at home and don't forget to tell us how it turned out in the comment section below. Happy Snacking!









