Uttapam And Coconut Chutney: A Must-Try South Indian Combo For A Fulfilling Breakfast (Recipe Video)

Highlights Uttapam is a popular breakfast food in South India.

Uttapam, along with coconut chutney, makes for a wholesome meal.

Uttapam can easily be made with idli-dosa batter.

A salty pancake traditionally made with rice flour, dhuli urad dal and methi, soft and fluffy uttapam is just irresistible! It is super easy to prepare and makes for a healthy and fulfilling breakfast, when paired with flavourful coconut chutney. And like the delicious dosas, idlis and several other South Indian dishes, it is light on stomach too. These factors take the popularity of uttapam beyond the region, so much so that you will find different variations of the recipe across India. While some people tweak the uttapam batter by replacing rice flour with oats or ragi, others add different seasonal vegetables to the food to make it healthier. But what never fails to steal the show is a classic uttapam with a bowl of fresh coconut chutney.





Already slurping? If yes, then put on chef coat and get set in your kitchen. We bring the simplest uttapam and coconut chutney recipes that will help you put together a delicious morning meal to set the tone for the day. Let's check it out!





How To Make Uttapam | Uttapam Recipe:

Step 1. Add salt to your uttapam batter, mix and keep aside.





Step 2. Prepare a tadka for uttapam by adding mustard seeds and curry leaves in hot oil (preferably coconut oil.

Step 3. Add the tadka to the uttapam batter and mix.





Step 4. Spread some oil on a tawa and sprinkle water on it.





Step 5. Pour a ladleful of batter and some onions on it.





Step 6. Drizzle some oil on the edges of uttapam (if needed) and cook both the sides well.





And a hot and yummy uttapam is ready to be relished.





For this recipe, you can either buy readymade idli-dosa batter from the nearest grocery store or prepare a mix beforehand and store.





How To Make Idli-Dosa Batter (For Uttapam):

Soak half cup urad dal and 1 cup parboiled rice in water separately for at least 5 hours. Add some methi seeds to the urad dal while soaking. Then strain the excess water and put everything in a mixer grinder and blend. Add water as per the need. Make sure the batter is soft and fluffy. You can store it in refrigerator for at least 2 days.





And if you want to try some variations, we also have 6 different uttapam recipes to surprise your taste buds. Click here to know more.





How To Make Coconut Chutney | South Indian Coconut Chutney Recipe:

Uttapam, dosa, idli, vada etc seem incomplete without some coconut chutney by the side. Here's a quick and easy recipe to make this flavourful condiment in just two steps.





Add coconut pieces, cumin seeds, green chilli, coriander leaves and salt in a chutney jar and grind everything into a smooth paste.





Add a tadka of mustard seeds, red chilli and curry leaves to it and the chutney is ready in no time.

Prepare this dish today and put together a wholesome meal in a jiffy.







