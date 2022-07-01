Summer is almost over, making way for the monsoon. In fact, some parts of India have already started experiencing heavy rainfall. This subsequently has dropped down the temperature and we are absolutely enjoying the nip in the air. Besides lush green nature and pitter-patter on the window panes, what we enjoy the most about monsoon is the craving for yummy foods. Monsoon is synonymous to chai, pakora, samosa and all things greasy and decadent. And we look for ways to include these delicacies in our meals. Considering this, we bring an ultimate breakfast combo that will amp up the overall experience of the rainy season. Any guesses?! It's the ultimate vada pav with cutting chai combo.





A staple for every Mumbaikar, vada pav defines comfort. Every morning, you will find people thronging the nukkads (chai-stall) to enjoy the spicy, desi burger with a cup of flavourful tea. While we all are aware of the term cutting chai, have you ever wondered why it is called 'cutting'? According to Sudhir Malhotra, owner at Café Chai Bar, Mumbai, "People usually have 2-3 cups of tea in a day. Therefore, the concept of cutting chai came up. With cutting chai, you drink half a cup of chai many times; yet moderate the amount that you are drinking." Let's find out how to make Mumbai's special Vada pav and cutting chai at home:

Vada Pav Recipe | How To Make Mumbai-Style Vada Pav:

Vada pav is possibly one of the simplest recipes you can think of. You need to make aloo bonda (pakora), stuff it inside a ladi pav with some fiery garlic chutney and chilli and eat. That's it. Click here for the classic vada pav recipe. We have also got you the fiery garlic chutney (for vada pav) recipe here.





Vada Pav is one of the most-loved dishes in Mumbai.

And if you want to go creative with the classic vada pav, we suggest, try some of our favourite recipes. Click here for unique vada pav recipes.

How To Make Mumbai-Style Cutting Chai:

As mentioned earlier, cutting chai is kadak masala chai that is served half a cup. Let's find out how to make masala chai. It's very simple. First boil milk and water along with the chai masala, then add chai patti (tea leaves) and sugar and boil. Click here for the recipe.





Strain the chai and fill half a cup - and your cutting chai, Mumbai-style is ready in no time.

Happy monsoon everyone!