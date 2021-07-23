If you have just begun eating a healthy diet, you know how difficult it is to make changes in your everyday meals. From finding healthy alternatives, high protein recipes to exercising daily, these things can be overwhelming in the beginning. However, over time as we settle into this routine, it becomes easier for us to handle these changes. But once in a while, our cravings take over, and we start missing our favourite lip-smacking foods or other delectable desserts. And let us tell you that you are not the only one who goes through these sudden cravings - even Bollywood celebrities do!





No matter how much we try to control our cravings, at some point, we all give in. And this is the case with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. The actor is known to be a fitness enthusiast who often shares his workouts on his Instagram. But recently, he enjoyed a delightful cheat meal and indulged his cravings. Sharing a photo on his Instagram stories, the 'Student Of The Year' actor indulged in a delicious and spongy cheesecake. In his story, Varun wrote, "cheat meal cheese cake." Take a look:

Instagram story by Varun Dhawan

By this time, we are sure that this cheesecake is making you drool! So, if you want to indulge in some of that delectable goodness, then check out these yummy and easy to make cheesecake recipes.





While Varun Dhawan keeps sharing his workout photos on Instagram, we are sure that he is also a true foodie! From making his own food to trying different cuisines, Varun surely knows his way around food. On his work front, the actor recently starred in the film 'Coolie No. 1' and now his fans await to see him in the upcoming films 'Bhediya' and 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'









