Actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti recently wrapped a schedule of ‘Bhediya', their upcoming film directed by Amar Kaushik of ‘Stree' fame. Much like ‘Stree', ‘Bhediya' would also be a horror-comedy. Varun and Kriti would be reuniting onscreen again after ‘Dilwale' that released in the year 2015. The actors had a thrilling schedule on Darjeeling. Both Kriti and Varun took to their Instagram account to give us some fun BTS bits. Over the weekeend, Varun shared a cute video from the sets where-in he can be besides a gentleman holding his little baby daughter. Varun was cutting her birthday cake on her behalf, and instead of feeding her the first piece, he took it to her father, much to the shock and dismay of the baby girl who had her eyes glued to the cake. Her priceless reaction in the video is going viral. “Beti ka bday banaya baap ne. I'm sorry”, Varun captioned the video. Many industry people also commented on the cute video including Anushka Sharma who wrote “Ooooo cutie” and Sophie Chaudhry who wrote “I still can't believe you did this. That lil cutie will get her revenge...just you wait”. “I can never recover from this video”, commented fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta.

On Monday, Varun tried to set the record straight, he reshared the video in his story and wrote “Everyone who has been asking yes I did feed her cake before leaving and she was :)” Varun also gave us a glimpse of the baby girl before leaving who showered him with many flying kisses.

Credits: Instagram story by varundvn