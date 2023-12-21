With plant-based diets on the rise, people are coming up with alternative ways to flavour vegan dishes according to their taste preferences. It is like how jackfruit, also known as Kathal, has been used to make several dishes resembling non-vegetarian food. Veg Fish Fry is just another dish to join this list of vegetarian dishes with a non-vegetarian name. Made with soya chunks, bananas, and spices, this cutlet recipe is great for people trying a vegan diet or looking for a change from their monotonous eating routine. If you are one of those, read on to learn more about this flavorful dish and how to make it.





Is There a Way to Get the Authentic Fish Fry Taste in Veg Fish Fry?

Yes! Although this is a make-do recipe for when you want to eat fish fry but can't, you can certainly tweak its ingredients to get the authentic taste. The secret ingredient to getting this fishy flavour is seaweed. Seaweed has a natural, meaty taste that distinctly resembles the flavour of fish. If you mix seaweed into your Veg Fish Fry cutlet mixture before frying it, you can get a fishy essence in a vegan-friendly way. Moreover, it's a great plant-based alternative for people seeking a change to traditional fish fry.

Veg Fish Fry is delicious and easy to make at home!

Here's How to Make Veg Fish Fry: Recipe to Make Veg Fish Fry

In a mixer, put boiled soya chunks, ginger-garlic paste, and green chillies. Blend them until they are crumbly and have mixed up all the ingredients. Take it out on a plate. Now take a raw, peeled banana, and boiled potato and mix them with the soya chunks mixture. To this, add spices - coriander powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, cumin powder, black pepper powder, and salt. Mix well to make sure everything is well combined.





With dry hands, take a small bit of the mixture and shape it like a fish. Poke a hole in between. Do the same with the leftover mixture. On another plate, take rava, rice flour, chilli powder, and salt. Now take the fish-shaped cutlet and dab a little oil over it. Coat it with the rava mixture.





Take a pan and pour oil in it. After it has heated, gently put the coated rava on it. Make sure not to touch the cutlet for at least one minute or else it will disintegrate. After a minute or so, gently flip the cutlet to cook it evenly from both sides. Keep doing the same until the cutlet turns golden and crisp. Garnish it with chopped coriander and mint leaves. And voila, your Veg Fish Fry is ready to serve!





Bonus Tip:

You can serve this delicious veg fish fry for a meal as well as an appetizer. Pair it with your staple dal-chawal if you want a fun twist to your side vegetable. Soya chunks work as an excellent meat substitute and will keep you full for a long time. Or, you can even serve this Veg Fish Fry as a snack to your guests. This rava cutlet goes well with green coriander chutney and tomato ketchup.





