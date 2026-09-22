What if you walked into arestaurant and there was no menu at all? That is exactly what visitors experience at this unique restaurant, El Tintero, located in Málaga, Spain. Content creator duo Steph and Marco recently visited the yelling restaurant and documented their experience. Their video has since gone viral, garnering more than 23 million views on social media.





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The video began with the text, “The yelling restaurant where there's no menu, and everything is an auction.”

Explaining the unusual concept, Marco said, “The reason you are hearing all this yelling is that we are currently in El Tintero in Málaga, Spain. And this restaurant is super famous because there's no menu. Everything is an auction.”

As servers walked around carrying plates of fish, meat, salads and even drinks, they called out what they had. Diners could simply say yes or no, depending on whether they wanted a particular dish at their table. The servers would then stop by and serve it.





According to Marco, you don't need to worry about keeping track of what you ordered either. Once the meal is over, the restaurant simply counts the plates on the table to calculate the bill.

“So the food comes out super fresh. It gets grilled directly on the charcoal they have it here or fried in the fryers in the back,” he said.

Marco called the place “one of the top destinations in the southern part of Spain.”

In the caption, he wrote, “If you hear something you like, you better act quick before it ends up on someone else's table. If you're looking for somewhere unique to dine, keep this place in mind next time you're in the southern coast of Spain.”





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The video also caught the attention of many people, who moved to the comments section to share their reactions.





Someone wrote, “Meanwhile introverts starving,” with a laughing emoji.





A user stated, “You know what my nice relaxing lunch needs? MORE Yelling. I want to feel like I'm in a loud bazaar”





“How's an auction if they charge solely on the number of plates?” a user asked.





Someone expressed, “When u said auction I thought everyone had to bid on a plate”





What are your views on this video? Tell us in the comments.

