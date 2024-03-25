Staying away from fried foods is a task easier said than done. The crispy taste of fired snacks elevated by spice mixes is tough to ignore. So, what is the alternative you ask? In a recent Instagram video, celebrity chef Pankaj Bhadouria showed her followers how to ‘fry' papad without oil. “If you love eating chips and papad but do not like the fact that they are fried, here is a nuskha (tip) on how to ‘fry' them without using any oil,” she captioned her post. The video has gone viral, clocking more than 7 million views.





The video showed the culinary expert displaying a range of items placed inside glass bowls on a table including papads and a variety of fryums. All these snacks are meant to be eaten after frying, however, the chef offers a different cooking method. In the first step, she took out a wok and placed it on a gas stove. However, instead of pouring oil, she added a generous amount of salt into the utensil.







Also Read: Wait, What? A Sabzi Without Oil Or Ghee! Try This Viral 'Zero Oil Cooking' Recipe

Next, Pankaj Bhadouria advised viewers to turn up the heat to a medium flame. She stirred the salt for some time, before adding the fryums and papads one by one. First, she put the papad and mixed it uniformly with the salt. Keeping it aside, the chef cooked the next set of fryums with salt similarly. She followed the same process with an aloo papad and served all the non-fried snacks on a plate.

Social media users were quick to react to the non-frying cooking procedure. One of them wanted to know whether they could try the method for samosas.





An individual highlighted, “People used to roast popcorn on hot sand! Those were the days.”





“Specifically, for papad, can we not roast directly on a gas burner?” asked a person. One Instagrammer found the salt-frying technique to be a waste of “salt, gas, and electricity”. Many raised concerns that the salt could lead to high blood pressure.





What are your thoughts on this no-fry technique to make 'fried snacks'? Share with us in the comments.





Also Read: Viral: This Special "Thread Samosa" Video Has More Than 95 Million Views