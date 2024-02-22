If you are trying to cut down on your oil intake, you may give up on fried and processed foods. However, oil or ghee does go into the preparation of all Indian sabzis we eat daily. While some amount of healthy fats is essential for your body, it is important to not exceed your daily limit. What if we told you there is a way to eliminate oil from your Indian gravy dishes? Shocking right? Yes, it is possible. A "zero oil cooking" recipe shared by renowned Dr. Bimal Chhajer in an interview is going viral on social media.

Also Read: Zero-Oil Pooris? Yes, It's Possible! Try This Air-Fryer Recipe And Enjoy Guilt-Free

Dr Bimal Chhajer, MBBS, MD is a well-known personality in Non-Invasive Cardiology in India. During a recent interview with YouTuber Raj Shamani (@rajshamaniclips), Dr Chhajer shared how to make a typical tomato-onion base Indian sabzi, without using a single drop of oil. Many cooking enthusiasts are trying this "zero oil cooking" recipe at home. We came across a viral video by digital creator 'Saqqu Ki Rasoi' (@saqqukirasoi) who captured the sabzi-making process as instructed by Dr. Chhajer in the interview. This "zero oil cooking" recipe has gone viral, amassing a whopping 84 million views. Would you like to try this recipe at home? Let's learn how to make it.

How To Make The Viral 'Zero Oil Cooking' Recipe | 'Zero Oil' Indian Sabzi Recipe

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to make your regular sabzi without a single drop of oil, as instructed by Dr Bimal Chhajer in the interview. First, put a kadhai (pan) on heat. Once it is hot, skip the oil and put cumin seeds directly on the pan and roast it. Now, add the chopped onions if you want to include them in your recipe. Keep cooking and when this mix starts drying, add a little water and keep stirring and cooking. Now add all your spices -- salt, turmeric, chilly powder and ginger -- to the onion mix. Add a little more water and keep stirring. Next, add chopped tomatoes and keep cooking till you achieve the flavour you desire. The gravy is now ready. "The taste is equally good," Dr. Bimal Chhajer claims in the video. The digital creator completes the recipe by adding chopping paneer cubes and coriander leaves.

Also Read: Food Authority's Top 5 Tips For Reducing Oil Intake And Ensuring A Healthy You





Try this recipe at home and tell us in the comments if you like a sabzi prepared without a single drop of oil.