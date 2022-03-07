We have all heard of the famous proverb - "Where there is a will there's a way", but very rarely have we seen it happen in real life, until now. An awe-inspiring story from across the globe has brought us faith in small acts of kindness. An 89-year-old man named Derlin from Utah, USA, had been working as a pizza delivery guy, to make ends meet. His friendly conversations and kind way of delivering pizza made people on the internet fall in love with this elderly man, so much so that they decided to help him in a special way. Take a look:











Every time the hardworking old man would come to deliver pizza, he would always have a smile on his face along with some kind words to make the day. One of his customers decided to go the extra mile and tried to learn more about the old man. The Valdez family learnt that the man was doing 5-6 shifts of pizza delivery so that he could afford to pay the bills. They shared his story on social media and garnered huge support for the man online. Together, the internet community started a donation account for the man and raised $2,000. Upon receiving the donations, he was in tears of gratitude. The video was uploaded by @goodlad on Facebook and it has 7 million views and 233 thousand likes so far.

Also Read: Neena Gupta's Soul-Soothing Lunch Will Make You Hungry For Some; See Pic





Heartwarming stories like this encourage us to be kind, in the hope that the kindness may pay off someday. Here is what people commented about this story:





"When you need to see something positive in your day, this delivers perfectly"





"You would not cope if you had a cute old pizza delivery man like this! I couldn't not cry it was so beautiful, the best kindness I've seen in ages!! Poor old man working at 89"





"I swear I did not cry. I was cleaning something went into my eyes"





"This is a True Blessing! I'm really surprised about how many people with the goodness of their heart who participated and the kids that came up with the idea of making an account for pizza delivery driver. With the kindness of everyone who donated, God has blessed you in so many ways that you don't have no idea. This video touched me like no other"





"Aaaw I love this. Got me in tears. Wish I had known, I would have donated. This is insane, that at his age (sic) he is out there like that. Having to work unless he wanted to. This type of delivery driver that gets a fat tip. Way to go Derlin"











What did you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments section below!



