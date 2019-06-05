Vitamin D-Rich Recipes: 5 Summer Recipes That May Help You Manage Your Vitamin D Intake

Vitamin D deficiency is becoming a rampant cause of concern in the world of health and nutrition. Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, is vital for the health of your bones. Vitamin D helps in absorption of calcium, and also ensures your teeth and bones are in good shape. In addition to your bone health, Vitamin D also plays a significant role in boosting your immunity levels and prevents you from auto immune disorders. It is crucial for healthy pregnancy. Studies have also found association between Vitamin D and diabetes management. Some studies have also claimed that consuming enough vitamin D could avert risk of cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer's and hypertension.











As we all know, the best source of vitamin D is exposure to sun. For people who do not step out as much, you may choose to rely on certified supplements. Fortified foods and medicines may help manage your vitamin D deficiency efficiently. But if you are looking for natural foods that could help up your vitamin D intake, you have arrived at the right place. These foods may not be abundantly rich in vitamin D, but they do their bit in making sure there is steady inflow of the vital nutrient.





Here Are 5 Summer Recipes That Are Vitamin D-Rich:







A tall glass of chilled frothy lassi is an ideal way to beat the heat, at least in the Northern part of India. Packed with the goodness of fresh curd, which is rich in vitamin D, calcium and magnesium, lassi can do wonders for the strength of your bones. If you want to make it healthier, cut down the sugar content and top it with crunchy nuts and herbs.





A tall glass of chilled frothy lassi is an ideal way to beat the heat

A close cousin of lassi, chaas is teeming with the goodness of chilled dahi. Chaas or buttermilk makes for a healthy summer beverage because of the spices that go into it. A blend of roasted cumin seeds, kala namak and mint are some of our favourite additions to a glass of chaas. What's yours?





Salmon or any form of fatty fish is touted to be one of the best natural sources for vitamin D. These sandwiches are packed with the goodness of scrambled eggs, chives and olives too! Did we tell you scrambled eggs are a great source of the sunshine vitamin too as they contain the yolk.





Salmon or any form of fatty fish is touted to be one of the best natural sources for vitamin D

Soy-based foods can also be a good addition to your diet. This recipe is bursting with goodness of summer favourite fruits like papaya, pear, apples and pineapple doused in a creamy tofu sauce. Topped with mint and cherries, this fruity, creamy delight is an excellent mid-meal snack.





This chilled salad of mushrooms and capsicum, drizzled with a creamy sauce is as summery as it gets. According to some studies, mushrooms happen to have decent amount of vitamin D. They are also a good source of magnesium, which helps increase the utilisation of vitamin D in your body.





This chilled salad of mushrooms and capsicum is an ideal way to beat the heat

Some of the magnesium-rich foods you may add to your diet are spinach leaves, nuts, whole wheat grains and black beans. If you are taking any supplements advised to you by your doctor, make sure you do not stop them overnight. In fact, consult with your doctor and see how you can accommodate these yummy recipes in your diet.









