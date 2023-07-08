Seekh kebabs are one of the most beloved non-vegetarian delicacies of all time. Usually made with spiced chicken or mutton mince, these cylindrical treats are traditionally cooked in a tandoor. But today, we are going to show you a unique version of them: chana dal seekh kebabs. This vegetarian kebab has a lentil and veggies base that, of course, is quite different from the classic version. But it is still undeniably delicious and flavourful. What's more, you can easily make them in the comfort of your home, using your oven or stovetop - no tandoor required!

Is Chana Dal Seekh Kebab Healthy?

These seekh kebabs are rich in protein and fibre, thanks to the inclusion of chana dal, green moong and besan. They are rich in vitamins, minerals and nutrients because they also contain many veggies and spices. This dal kebab can be shallow-fried or baked. Thus its overall calorie content is lesser than that of deep-fried snacks. If you want a wholesome and yummy appetiser to indulge in, you cannot go wrong with these veg kebabs.

Photo Credit: iStock

Is Chana Dal Seekh Kebab Good For Weight Loss?

Since these kebabs are high in protein and fibre, they can help promote satiety and keep cravings at bay. Lentils are known to add weight loss as they contain complex carbohydrates that can give you a sustained energy boost as well. When you are on a weight-loss diet, you can occasionally dig into these dal kebabs and take advantage of their amazing taste and many nutrients.

How To Make Chana Dal Seekh Kebab | Quick And Easy Recipe For Chana Dal Veg Kebab:

What you need:

The base of this kebab is made using two types of legumes: chana dal (split Bengal gram) and whole green moong (mung beans). It is combined with vegetables such as onions, potatoes and cauliflower. Garlic, ginger and chillies lend the kebab important flavours, as usual. But what makes this recipe stand out is the use of whole spices as well as masala powders. Cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, peppercorn, nutmeg, cumin and coriander are some of the ingredients you will definitely need.

How to prepare:

Soak the chana dal and green moong for the required amount of time. Later, drain the water and set them aside. In a kadhai, heat 1 tbsp oil and add the whole spices. Add ginger, garlic, onions and cauliflower. Saute for a few minutes, and then allow the mixture to cool. Then grind the mixture to form a moist masala. Next, add the soaked dal and moong along with salt to this masala. Grind again until you get a coarse mixture, and transfer to a large bowl. Add the dry masala powder as well as chopped green chillies, mashed potatoes, coriander leaves, mint leaves, lemon juice, salt and roasted besan.

Combine all ingredients thoroughly and then start making cylinder-like shapes of the mixture (that would look like regular seekh kebabs). You can pierce them with long toothpicks/ wooden skewers. Heat oil and pan-fry the kebabs on medium flame, uncovered. Turn them to ensure they cook evenly. For the detailed recipe for Chana Dal Seekh Kebab, click here.

How To Serve Chana Dal Seekh Kebab?

You can remove the skewers before serving these veg seekh kebabs or keep them in. In case of the former, you can even cut them into bite-size pieces, making it easier for guests to pick them up. Make sure to squeeze some lemon juice on top of them before eating. A coriander garnish accompanied by onion rings would give them that restaurant-style look. Finally, don't forget to pair the dal kebabs with some refreshing mint (pudina) chutney.