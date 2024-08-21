Papad is one snack that holds a special place in the hearts of every Indian. Loved for its irresistible crispy texture and masaledaar flavour, it makes our meals even more delicious. It is best enjoyed with dal-chawal or roti-sabzi. However, have you ever tried having papad in the form of breadsticks? Yes, you heard that! A snack like that exists, and let us tell you, it's absolutely delicious. Recently, we came across the recipe for this delectable snack shared on the Instagram page @picklesandwine. Why not try making it at home today and surprise your family with something different and exciting?

Also Read: 5 Simple Ways To Elevate Your Regular Garlic Bread

What Are Papad Garlic Breadsticks?

Papad garlic breadsticks give an interesting twist to regular papad. Instead of the usual papad shape, these are cut into sticks, just like breadsticks. The sticks are slathered with delicious garlic butter, giving them that distinct garlic breadstick flavour. Ready in just under 20 minutes, these papad breadsticks make for a delightful snack to enjoy during the evening or for munching while watching your favourite movie or show.

How To Ensure Papad Garlic Breadsticks Turn Out Crispy?

These papad garlic breadsticks will taste good only when they are perfectly crispy. After all, the crispy texture is what makes them unique and truly delicious. To prevent them from becoming soggy, place them evenly in the air fryer. Avoid overcrowding, as this can result in uneven cooking. While it's best to consume them immediately, if you're unable to, store them in an air-tight container.

How To Make Papad Garlic Breadsticks | Papad Garlic Breadsticks Recipe

Papad garlic breadsticks are an easy-to-make recipe. Start by submerging the papads in water for about 10 seconds on each side. Then, place the papads on a cloth and pat them dry. Set them aside for 5 minutes and allow them to completely dry. In the meantime, prepare the garlic butter by combining butter with chopped garlic, coriander, cheese, mixed herbs, chilli flakes, and salt. Next, transfer the papads to a plate and cut them into sticks. Apply a generous amount of butter to each stick. Place the papad sticks in a preheated air fryer and air fry them at 180 degrees C for 10 minutes. Enjoy them while they are still warm and crispy.

Also Read: Garlic Bread Can Also Be Healthy! Enjoy This Low Carb, No-Bread Recipe Today

Watch the full recipe video for papad garlic breadstick below:

Don't they look absolutely tempting? Try making them at home and enjoy them as a satisfying evening snack.