Watch: Baby Corn Masala Recipe - A Unique Indian Curry You Must Try For A Change Of Taste

You must have found baby corns sitting pretty in your pasta, veg pizza, soup and salads. Besides lending its unique pale yellow colour, baby corn can be credited for adding a delectable crunch to any dish it is used in. Baby corn is the non-starchy alternative to corns, and also offers many nutrients, including proteins, iron, fibre and lots of vitamins. Besides the above-mentioned common recipes having baby corns as a part of the ensemble, you can also make it the star of the dish with some recipes like this one we have for you.



This is no ordinary recipe, it's something you probably have never seen or heard before. Here we have an Indian-style sabzi or curry made with baby corns as the main ingredient! We are sure you are surprised with this recipe idea as much as we were when we got to know of it.

Watch the NDTV Food recipe video of baby corn masala in the header and you'll see how easy it is to make. Just like any simple Indian curry, make baby corn masala by cooking baby corns in a dense gravy of sauteed onions and tomato puree, seasoned with spices like bay leaves, ginger, garlic, cumin seeds, coriander powder, red chilli powder etc. Don't forget to garnish with a bunch of coriander leaves to make it taste better.



This baby corn masala curry can be served with poori or paratha or even rice. Do try this unique baby corn recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







