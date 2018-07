Highlights Think sea food, and one of the first things to cross your mind are prawns

They are packed with significant amounts of vitamins B-12, B-6 and niacin. Prawns are rich in iron, which helps boost production of red blood cells. One can also find traces of other minerals like zinc, selenium, copper, magnesium and phosphorus in prawns.Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner, Shilpa Arora says, "Prawns and shrimps are both low on fat and have very few calories. They are rich in zinc, omega-3 fatty acids that boost brain health too. They make for a great snack, and even serve as an incredible option for mains, with combination of grilled veggies. If you are on a weight loss trail, make sure you do not fry your prawns, grill them instead."1.Prawns are very low in calories and make for a very filling snack. About 85 grams of cooked prawns contain 101 calories. Team them with other low-calorie veggies like grilled beans, asparagus and you are good to go.Another reason what makes prawn a hit amongst nutritionists is its ability to provide almost as much protein as chicken or lamb while adding much lesser number of calories in comparison. Prawns are a good source of lean meat or lean protein. Lean meat is a broad category used to define 'white' meat, poultry or fish that has lower calories and fat content as compared to its fatty red counterparts. Proteins are very essential for weight loss. Proteins take very long to digest and keep you full for a long spell. By keeping you satiated, it increases levels of appetite-reducing hormones like GLP-1, PYY and CCK, while reducing levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin, making you crave less, thereby aiding weight loss.(Also Read: What is Lean Meat & Why It Is Preferred Over Red Meat? Being a lean source of protein, prawns are low in fat. The saturated fat content in prawns and shrimps is negligible, instead they are rich in healthy unsaturated fats. Unsaturated fats are essential for supporting healthy heart.Tender steamed prawns coated in lip-smacking garlic sauce. And you thought weight loss meant just boring food?(Also Read: An Ultimate Guide To Cook And Eat Prawns The Right Way Sea food lovers, take note! This light and delicious delight is a treat for the soul. Oven-poached salmon in fish stock served with perfectly cooked prawns and a bowl of shrimp mayonnaise. There, there we saw you slurping.Get set for an explosion of flavours with this sweet and tangy salad. Made with the goodness of prawns, chopped mangoes and a light dressing, this light and hearty salad is a must-try.(Also Read: 10 Best Prawn Recipes However, make sure you check for allergies before adding prawns to your diet in a big way. Choose low-fat cooking methods, such as steaming, broiling, poaching or grilling. Also, remember to team them with low-fat accompaniments and dressings always. A fatty dressing or sauce would defeat the whole purpose of eating prawns for weight loss.