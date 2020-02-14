Weight Loss: This Lip-Smacking Prawn Recipe Will Surely Add Taste To Your Lunch Diet

Prawnand mushroom taste good together

Highlights Prawns are low in calorie, promoting weight loss

Mushrooms have different varieties and most are low in calorie

Mushrooms are rich in fibre that keep metabolism in check

Prawn is undoubtedly one of the most common and loved seafood nation-wide. It has different names in different parts of India - 'chingri' in Bengali, 'jhinga' in Hindi, 'sungat' in Marathi, 'chemeen' in Malayalam, 'shettly' in Kannada and more. Speaking about the Bengalis, prawn or as they call it 'chingri mach' turns into a traditional delicacy when cooked in coconut milk and is called 'chingri malaikari'. But did you hear about 'mushroom chingri'? Vlogger Ananya Banerjee brings us a variation of 'chingri' preparation - Mushroom Chingri on her YouTube channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee'.





Prawn and mushroom not only taste good together, but also are filled with nutrition. Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner, Shilpa Arora ND says, "prawns are low in calorie, promoting weight loss. They are rich in zinc and omega-3 fatty acids that boost brain health too." They are packed with significant amounts of vitamins B-12, B-6 and niacin. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one can consume a little more than 200 grams of cooked seafood each week. Mushrooms have different varieties and most are low in calorie and filled with vitamin D and healthy oxidants. It is believed that mushrooms were retained for the royalty in ancient Egypt; the ancient Romans believed that mushrooms were able to strengthen their warriors. Earlier, a study conducted by the Department of Nutrition Science at the University of Buffalo suggested that eating mushrooms daily can benefit in weight management and immune function. Mushrooms are rich in fibre that keep metabolism in check. Due to its zero fat and carb content, mushroom can easily be included in your weight loss trail.

The prawn recipe that Chef Ananya Banerjee shared needs prawn, button and oyster mushroom, and some basic items like onion, green chillies, kalonji (nigella seeds), mustard oil and salt.





Watch The Complete Recipe Video Of 'Mushroom Chingri' Here:

