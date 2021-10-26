Diwali 2021: The festive season is upon us and we are celebrating festivals back-to-back. After Karwa Chauth, it is now time for one of the most celebrated festivals of the year - Diwali. Also called Deepavali or festival of lights, it is marked with much fun and fervor across the country. During this time of the year, people clean their houses, change curtains, bedsheets, utensils and appliances with new ones and decorate it with lights, candles, toran and more. Besides, we also perform Lakshmi Puja during Diwali and meet friends and families to exchange warmth and present. Food also has a significant role to play during Diwali. In fact, the very thought of Diwali instantly reminds many of us of Diwali party and feast.





During Diwali, friends and families come together to celebrate the day with food, fun and card games. People organize for grand feast that includes an extensive spread of various types of foods - both veg and non-veg delicacies. Considering this, we bring you the classic Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani recipe that can easily be cooked at home, with some basic kitchen ingredients. Sounds perfect, isn't it?





So, what are you waiting for? Put on your chef's hat and get all the ingredients, as we bring you the easiest Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani recipe for your Diwali dinner, this year. Take a look.

Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Authentic South Indian Mutton Biryani From Tamil Nadu!

How To Make Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani | Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani Recipe:

Step 1. Take mutton in a bowl.





Step 2. Add curd, turmeric, red chilli powder, shahi jeera, ginger-garlic paste, fried onion, cinnamon powder to it.





Step 3. Add cardamom, cloves, bay leaves, black pepper powder, green chillies, and lemon juice to it.





Step 4. Add salt, mint leaves, coriander leaves and mix. Marinate for two hours.





Step 5. Add a layer of cooked rice on the mutton. Make sure the rice just 70% cooked.





Step 6. Add some water, coriander leaves, fried onions, green chillies, mint leaves.





Step 7. Add saffron-infused milk, fried cashew nuts, ghee and cover with aluminum foil.





Step 8. Cook for 25 minutes and garnish with coriander leaves.





Serve hot and make your Diwali party a lavish affair. Happy and safe Diwali 2021, everyone!





Watch the step-by-step recipe video in the header section.















