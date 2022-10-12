One of the many reasons we have taken fancy to Thai food is the immense freshness that is emanates in our mouth. The citrus notes of lemongrass combined with creamy coconut milk fetches us some aromatic and flavourful dishes like the popular Thai curry. Thai curry is mostly made in red or green paste. If you always prefer the herbaceous green Thai curry over the tangy red Thai curry, you've come to the right place. Today, we will tell you how to easily make veg Thai green curry in your own kitchen to experience the restaurant-like flavours of this delicious treat. To make it more tempting, we have got our hands on a healthy recipe that you can even include in your weight loss diet.





You can easily get the ingredients, and once you do, making this dish is a cakewalk.





Watch here:

How To Make Veg Thai Curry I Easy Veg Thai Curry Recipe

First make green paste for the curry. Blend together lemongrass, basil leaves, onions, green onions, green chillies and coriander leaves with spices like roasted coriander seeds, cumin seeds, whole black peppercorns, ginger, garlic and salt to taste. Give a few pulses with a dash of water to make paste.





Now make the curry. Stir fry the vegetables like bells peppers, carrots, broccoli and zucchini. You can use any veggies of your choice, but these work best together to make this curry wholesome. Keep the veggies aside. Heat some oil in a pan and saute the green paste. Add some water to make curry. Then put in some brown sugar, salt and coconut milk and bring it to boil till it thickens. Add the stir-fried veggies and some basil leaves. Cook for some more time and it will be ready to serve.





Take note of the suggestion made by dietitian Ritu Khaneja - always trim away and discard the root section below the bulb base of lemongrass. As you know, Thai curry goes best with steamed rice so prepare that in advance or simultaneously. A complete meal will be ready to be devoured.