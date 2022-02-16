The fusion food scenario of the country has recently been reigning on social media. From masala dosa ice cream roll to butter chicken golgappa, the fascination of mixing two completely different dishes together has driven many viewers crazy with confusion. Some of these combinations end up being a hit with the viewers while others not so much. Out of the tons of crazy food combinations that we come across daily, a bizarre dessert has caught our attention. We are all familiar with rasmalai, right? The spongy and delicious chenna balls soaked in a creamy and milky syrup is a sweet dish loved by many of us. However, what if we told you that we recently came across this sweet and chilled rasmalai being served with green chilies? Shocking, right?





In an Instagram video uploaded by a food blogger from Kolkata by the name 'livefor_foood', we could spot this fusion dish that had been served at a wedding. The serving dish in front of the blogger contained a dessert by the name 'Green Chilli Rasmalai'. The milky syrup had a light shade of green to it and we could see a couple of chillies floating on it. The video was soon viewed by many people leaving funny comments and reactions on it. The blogger captioned the post, "When fusion khana goes out of hand". Take a look:

If you are in disbelief of the existence of such a dish, you are not the only one. The viewers of the video were left in a similar state of confusion and left many hilarious comments that we are sure you will relate to. Many pointed out that this was not a sweet but savoury dish instead, because of the addition of the green chillies. Some of the funny comments left on the video were: "Dahi wada hoga. Rasmalai nahi" (It must be dahi vada, not rasmalai), "Arree wo idli with coconut chutney hai reee" (It must be idli with coconut chutney), "Muje lagate ise dahi vade aur rasmlai me fark nahi nahi malum" (I think these people do not know the difference between dahi vada and rasmalai) and "Kadi toh nahi voh? Kadimalai" (Isn't that kadhi? Kadhimalai).





Other comments left on the video were: "Rash malai km or pakode wale khadi jada lg rhe" (It looks less like rasmalai and more like kadhi pakoda), "Yar tune to ras malai ka matalab hi badal dala" (You have entirely changed the meaning of rasmalai), "Bhaiya aapki ras malai m mirchi gir gyi h" (You dropped some chilies in the rasmalai by mistake) and "Looks like rasgulla in chutney, north meets south I guess".





What are your thoughts on the bizarre green chilli rasmalai, would you dare try it? Let us know in the comments below.