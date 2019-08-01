Watch: Healthy Wholegrain Brownie Cookies Video Recipe For Your Sweet Cravings

Healthy diet: Wholegrain cookies

There's a stigma attached to desserts that force health-conscious people to kill their sweet cravings and maintain a distance from their favourite desserts. Most of the sweet foods are snubbed for being too fattening and full of sugar that adds extra calories and cholesterol to the body. All baked items like cakes and brownies use all-purpose refined flour, eggs and oodles of sugar. Of course, these very ingredients make the baked items taste great but they also come with some health risks attached. It would always be better to steer clear of such harmful food products but giving up on your favourite foods is also not a good idea. So, treat yourself with something that pleases your sweet tooth and also takes cares for your health.





Here is a recipe of chocolate brownie cookie that will not deter your fitness goals. This eggless cookie is made with wholegrain wheat flour (atta) instead of refined flour (maida). It also contains a good amount of oats that adds in a whole lot of wellness. Oats are low-cal, low-cholesterol cereals that bring in a wealth of nutritional properties. Regular sugar is replaced by brown sugar, which is said to have a fewer calories than white sugar. Also, added in the recipe is Greek yogurt, which is again a healthful food and especially works wonders for gut health.

We thank Deeba Rajpal, a famous YouTube chef, for sharing this amazing recipe of wholegrain brownie cookie on her YouTube channel 'PassionateAboutBaking'.











Wholegrain, Eggless Brownie Cookie Recipe Video -

