Most of us associate snacking with unhealthy, mostly fried foods. But it doesn't always have to be the case. While there is no doubt that samosa, pakoda, kebabs and chaats will always rule our snacking platter, one can always find a way to make them healthier. Tikki, for instance, is made with starch-rich potatoes and is turned crispy by either deep frying or shallow frying with lots of oil. We found a way to make a healthy tikki to satiate our evening hunger while pleasing our taste buds too. Here we will explore how to make protein-rich hara chana oats tikki.

Is Hara Chana Good For Health And Weight Loss? Here're Hara Chana Benefits:

Hara chana or cholia (green chickpeas) are one of our winter-favourite foods. They are full of proteins, and fibre, making them an excellent food for weight loss. Green chickpeas also provide a good amount of vitamins A and C, which help build immunity to ward off common infections and illnesses in winter. Hara chana is combined with oats, again a protein- and fibre-rich food to make this high-protein snack, which is super tasty too. Wait, there's more. Another winter-special vegetable – palak - is also added to this tikki to enhance its taste and nutritional value.





Dietitian Komal Patel introduced us to this amazing snack through a post on her Instagram page @dtkomalpatel. She posted a recipe video for the same, which is quite easy to follow.





How To Make Hara Chana Oats Tikki I High-Protein Hara Chana Oats Tikki Recipe:

All you have to do is combine all the ingredients together, make tikkis and cook. Mix together, crushed boiled hara chana, palak, oats flour, coriander leaves, lemon juice and gram flour, and seasonings like ginger, garlic, salt to taste and chaat masala. Shape the mixture into tikkis and shallow fry them.





So easy, right? Make this healthy, high-protein tikki whenever hunger strikes in the evening.



