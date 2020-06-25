Watch: How To Make A Classic Bakery-Style Chocolate Muffin At Home

Highlights Muffins are moist, tender cupcake-like breads that are baked in a mould

A classic chocolate muffin can please a sweet tooth any time of the day

You may add some chocolate chips to the recipe to make it tastier

'Lockdown baking' has undoubtedly been one of the most trending topics among all in the recent past. Several people were seen trying their hands on baking while staying at home amidst the novel Coronavirus threats. From pizzas to puffs and to cakes - there's hardly anything left for people to experiment with. While some passed with flying colours, others are still working on their baking skills.





Keeping all these factors in mind, we bring you a classic chocolate muffin recipe that will not only add on to your list of baked foods, but also help you to up your game in the world of baking.





Legend has it, the word is first found in print in 1703 and was spelled moofin

Muffins are moist and tender cupcake-like breads that are baked in a mould. Be it as a breakfast dish or a tea-time snack or post-dinner dessert, a muffin never fails to please the chocoholics at any-time of the day. You can get muffins of different flavours, but nothing can beat a good old classic chocolate muffin, and we couldn't agree more! Loaded with cocoa powder, butter, sugar and all things good, a chocolate muffin screams scrumptious!

You may add some chocolate chips, edible sprinkles and other ingredients to make this chocolate muffin yet more appetizing.





