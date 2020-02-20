Ultimate Guide To Healthy Breakfast: As Shared By Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

Breakfast literally means breaking the fast

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day- this saying has been propagated from generation to generation, since time immemorial. Although, we tend to skip breakfast due to the morning rush, the old saying, "Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper", stands true even today. Breakfast literally means breaking the fast; our body doesn't consume anything post dinner till we wake up the next morning, resulting in release of every ounce of energy. Hence, to regain the same and recharge us for the whole day, the first meal in the morning is a must. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar echoes the same. One must start the day with a hot home-cooked healthy breakfast meal, she says.





Healthy Breakfast Is Linked To Longer Life

While sharing the importance of the first meal of the day, she shares, "The blue zones of the world have one thing in common- a hearty breakfast- one that is fresh, home cooked and unique to that region." For the unversed, blue zones of the world are the places (Italian island of Sardinia, Japan's Okinawa, California's Loma Linda et al) where people are said to live longer and healthier than anywhere else on earth.





Even in India, she expresses, states like Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Maharashtra, which are known for their elaborate breakfasts, also live longer than the national average population. "The idli or appam in Kerala, the bread or the noon chai of Kashmiri, paratha of Punjab and poha of Maharashtra are well known and widely eaten," wrote Rujuta Diwaker on her instagram handle.

Other Benefits Of Breakfast Are:

It helps in kick-starting your day with a nutritious meal.

It prevents headaches and acidity during the day.

It helps in optimising micro-nutrient delivery and assimilation; this is especially important for people with low Vitamin B12, vitamin D and iron.

A healthy breakfast reduces stress and balances cholesterol levels.

It prevents binge-ing and overeating later in the day.

A sumptuous breakfast reduces the need to consume stimulants like tea, coffee, cigarettes and chocolates.

It helps in the growth of diverse gut bacteria.

"However, to enjoy the benefits of breakfast, one must remember that it is fresh, homemade and local to your region. One must avoid foods that come in boxes and bottles like packaged cereals, oats, smoothies and juices," she further informs.





Rujuta Diwekar Also Shares Some Breakfast Options Depending On Our Schedule:

If one is having lunch by 1 pm or later, then traditional and time-tested breakfasts, which are unique to the region, can be a good option. Some of the examples can be poha, upma, Idli, dosa, noon chai, paratha, poori-sabzi, missi roti, kulath paratha, bajra khichdi and more.

If one leaves for work very early or eats lunch early, by 11 am or so, then nuts or fruits (like banana) can be a good option for breakfast.

If you have no time to cook in the morning, then just add 'tadka' to the left-over rice or chapatti from the previous night and eat. Other alternative options can be amboli, sattu, home-made laddoos (with millets, pulses, nuts and jiggery) or simply a cup of milk with dry fruits.

People Who Should Never Skip Breakfast:

Breakfast is important for people of every age, but she further listed few groups of people that should take special care about not skipping the first meal of the day. They are:





Children Women with irregular periods People who work out in the morning People with stressful jobs People with low immunity; Athletes

If you are one of those who tend to skip breakfast, it is time to think over. We must remember, a hearty breakfast leads to a healthy life!







