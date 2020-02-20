Ultimate Guide To Healthy Breakfast: As Shared By Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

Somdatta Saha | Updated: February 20, 2020 14:10 IST
Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day- this saying has been propagated from generation to generation, since time immemorial. Although, we tend to skip breakfast due to the morning rush, the old saying, "Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper", stands true even today. Breakfast literally means breaking the fast; our body doesn't consume anything post dinner till we wake up the next morning, resulting in release of every ounce of energy. Hence, to regain the same and recharge us for the whole day, the first meal in the morning is a must. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar echoes the same. One must start the day with a hot home-cooked healthy breakfast meal, she says.
While sharing the importance of the first meal of the day, she shares, "The blue zones of the world have one thing in common- a hearty breakfast- one that is fresh, home cooked and unique to that region." For the unversed, blue zones of the world are the places (Italian island of Sardinia, Japan's Okinawa, California's Loma Linda et al) where people are said to live longer and healthier than anywhere else on earth.
Even in India, she expresses, states like Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Maharashtra, which are known for their elaborate breakfasts, also live longer than the national average population. "The idli or appam in Kerala, the bread or the noon chai of Kashmiri, paratha of Punjab and poha of Maharashtra are well known and widely eaten," wrote Rujuta Diwaker on her instagram handle.
"However, to enjoy the benefits of breakfast, one must remember that it is fresh, homemade and local to your region. One must avoid foods that come in boxes and bottles like packaged cereals, oats, smoothies and juices," she further informs.
Breakfast is important for people of every age, but she further listed few groups of people that should take special care about not skipping the first meal of the day. They are:
If you are one of those who tend to skip breakfast, it is time to think over. We must remember, a hearty breakfast leads to a healthy life!
About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.