Watch: How To Make Amritsari Chicken Masala At Home (Recipe Video)

There is something about the chicken dishes from Punjab that fires up our appetite in no time. We know we are in for a treat and a rich medley of flavours. If you are also a fan of such robust curries, you must try this Amritsari chicken masala that screams indulgence. This chicken recipe is ideal for days you are craving a super-rich and intensely desi curry. Made with the goodness of tomato puree, oodles of butter and cream, this Amritsari chicken masala has all it takes to be the talking point of the day. With this recipe posted on NDTV Food's YouTube channel, you can master Amritsari Chicken masala at home.





Watch the recipe video of Amritsari Chicken Masala here:











For this chicken recipe, the chicken is marinated first in a bunch of spices, ginger-garlic paste, curd, lemon juice, salt and chopped onion, Marinate for at least two hours for the chicken to soak flavours.





Then in a hot pan, take some butter and red chilli powder. Sautee well, then add coriander powder, cumin powder and chopped ginger to it, sautee again. Add some water, then some salt, green chilli, tomato and sugar.

Mix well and make a nice mushy masala. In another pan fry the marinated chicken in butter, till the chicken turns golden brown. Mix the tomato gravy and chicken. Cover the pan, let it cook, add some cream.





Serve with a garnish of fresh coriander leaves, butter and green chillies and you are done. Serve with hot rice, naan or any bread of your choice.







