Watch: How To Make Chef-Special Chicken 65 Snack At Home To Enjoy The Monsoon Rains (Recipe Video)

Chicken 65 recipe is perfect for monsoon season.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.



Chicken 65 is an all-time hit snack for non-vegetarians. This spicy and flavourful chicken snack originated in south India, gradually became a popular dish across the country. A party-goer's favourite, chicken 65 is also found in family get-togethers and other social gatherings, riveting the attention of all chicken lovers. While it's pouring and you can't step out, you can make this amazing snack at home and enjoy the rains over an evening session with your family and friends, during the monsoon season. Here's a recipe by Chef Monish Rohra from restaurant - Veranda in Bandra, Mumbai.





Watch the recipe video of restaurant-style chicken 65 here:

While this chicken dish is a commonly-ordered appetiser in restaurants, you can easily make it at home. Dip boneless chicken in cornflour batter and deep fry till it turns golden brown. Saute some minced garlic, curry leaves, red chilli paste, salt, a pinch of sugar and spring onions along with vegetable stock. If you don't have vegetable stock, you can replace it with chicken stock or even plain water. Add chicken pieces and stir well. Sprinkle some lemon juice, garnish with sesame seeds, fried curry leaves and coriander leaves and serve hot.

See, it's so easy to make chicken 65 at home! Try it to believe it.





Ingredients:





250 gms chicken, boneless





4-5 curry leaves





2 tbsp of garlic mince





Corn flour and salt batter





1 tbsp of red chilli paste





1 tsp of sugar





3 tbsp Vegetable stock





1 tbsp of Spring onions





Dash of Lemon juice





Sesame seeds for garnish





Fresh coriander





4-5 fried curry leaves





Salt to taste





Oil for frying





Method:





1. Take small boneless pieces of chicken and coat it with a batter of corn flour and salt.

2. Deep fry it till golden brown.

3. Take 2-3 tbsp of oil in a pan.

4. Add garlic mince and curry leaves.

5. Add red chilli paste, vegetable stock, salt and sugar.

6. Cook till the gravy thickens.

7. Add spring onions roughly chopped and add a little vegetable stock.

8. Mix well and add the fried chicken.

9. Saute well and add a dash of lemon juice.

10. Garnish with fried curry leaves, sesame seeds and coriander. Serve warm.









