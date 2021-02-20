Watch: How To Make Atta Barfi That Tastes Like Gujarat's Famous Gol Padadi

Atta barfi is a must-try recipe.

Highlights We found a recipe of a healthy dessert.

This no-sugar atta barfi can be made in 30 minutes.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

Every Indian region has its own set of foods, unique and special to them. That's why Indian cuisine is an amalgamation of varied food cultures offering different flavours and experiences. Gujarat is famous for its snacks like dhokla, fafda, muthia, thepla and more. While these are all savoury snacks, some sweet snacks too are found in Gujarati households that are enjoyed as an evening meal or as dessert post meals. Gujarati sukhdi is one such famous sweet snack that all Gujaratis swear by. Also known as gur papadi and gol papadi, sukhdi is a healthy bite, which can be made in less than 30 minutes.





This simple atta barfi made with whole wheat flour, ghee and jaggery tastes just like gol papadi. The same flour that is used to make rotis is used to make this healthy dessert. No sugar, no mawa, this atta barfi is all things good, healthy and tasty.



Here's the complete recipe of atta barfi:



Step 1 - Melt some ghee in a kadhai. Add whole wheat flour and roast it till it turns brown and starts leaving ghee. This will take about 10 minutes.



Step 2 - Add 1 tbsp of gond, mix well on a low flame. When gond starts fluffing up, mash it to crush it while stirring.



Step 3 - Add some milk malai and cook for around 3-4 minutes till ghee separates.



Step 4 - Turn off the gas and let the mixture cool down for around 5 minutes.



Step 5 - Then add pieces of gur, cardamom powder, and mix well.



Step 6 - Transfer the mixture to a greased plate or tray. Spread evenly and press the top surface to make it smooth and even. Garnish with dry fruits like almonds and pistachios.



Step 7 - Let it set, you can even keep it in the refrigerator. Cut into pieces and your barfi is ready.



Watch the recipe video of atta barfi here:

