SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Watch: How To Make Instant Mug Dhokla - Recipe By Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur

Watch: How To Make Instant Mug Dhokla - Recipe By Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur

Now making dhokla becomes just a few minutes affair with this amazing recipe shared by masterchef Kunal Kapur.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: February 18, 2021 13:22 IST

Reddit
Watch: How To Make Instant Mug Dhokla - Recipe By Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur

You just need a mug to prepare this dish.

Highlights
  • Dhokla is one popular Gujarati dish for all.
  • Unlike most of the fried Indian snack, it is steamed and healthy.
  • Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur shares an instant mug dhokla recipe.

Hot and fluffy savoury besan cake with sweet red chutney and boiled mirchi by the side - that's a humble plate of dhokla for you! Dhokla holds an indispensable position in Gujarati cuisine. No discussion about Gujarati food is complete without a special mention of dhokla. It is, in fact, one such snack item that defines Gujarati cuisine for many people across the globe. Unlike most of the Indian snacks (that are deep-fried), this dish is steamed and baked - making dhokla a healthy food option for all. Due to its extensive health benefits, the popularity of dhokla breaks the barrier and goes beyond the state. It is traditionally made with protein-packed besan batter and is cooked in a steamer or microwave oven. You then need to cut the dhokla into square shapes and serve with chutney and mirchi.

Have you ever thought of making dhokla in a mug? Yes, you read it right. We found an instant dhokla recipe that just needs a mug for preparation. The rest of the ingredients used in the recipe remain more or less the same for the dish

This instant mug dhokla recipe video has recently been shared by celebrity chef Kunal Kapur on his Instagram handle. Let's check out the recipe.

Newsbeep

Also Read: 

cv1mgl58

How To Make Instant Mug Dhokla | Instant Mug Dhokla Recipe:

Step 1. Add 1 cup besan, half cup yogurt, 1 green chilli, 1 teaspoon ginger paste, 1 tablespoon sugar, half teaspoon turmeric powder, 1 tablespoon oil, salt to taste and 1/4th cup water in a bowl and mix.

Step 2. Add 2 teaspoon fruit salt and mix again.

Step 3. Transfer it to a mug and microwave for 2.5-3 minutes.

Step 4. In a pan, add 2 tablespoon oil, 1 teaspoon mustard seeds, 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, 1 green chilli, few curry leaves, 1 tablespoon sugar and some water and temper.

Step 5. Pour the tempering on the mug dhokla and serve.

Watch The Complete Video Of Instant Mug Dhokla Shared By Chef Kunal Kapur Here:

Also Read: 

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com



Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Dhokla Recipe VideoKunal KapurGujarati Cuisine
Weight Loss: How To Make Gahat (Kulthi Dal) Ka Shorba To Shed Extra Kilos
Weight Loss: How To Make Gahat (Kulthi Dal) Ka Shorba To Shed Extra Kilos
Man On Hospital Bed Is Actually A Cake! Viral Pics Creep Out The Internet
Man On Hospital Bed Is Actually A Cake! Viral Pics Creep Out The Internet

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 