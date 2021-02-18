Watch: How To Make Instant Mug Dhokla - Recipe By Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur

You just need a mug to prepare this dish.

Highlights Dhokla is one popular Gujarati dish for all.

Unlike most of the fried Indian snack, it is steamed and healthy.

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur shares an instant mug dhokla recipe.

Hot and fluffy savoury besan cake with sweet red chutney and boiled mirchi by the side - that's a humble plate of dhokla for you! Dhokla holds an indispensable position in Gujarati cuisine. No discussion about Gujarati food is complete without a special mention of dhokla. It is, in fact, one such snack item that defines Gujarati cuisine for many people across the globe. Unlike most of the Indian snacks (that are deep-fried), this dish is steamed and baked - making dhokla a healthy food option for all. Due to its extensive health benefits, the popularity of dhokla breaks the barrier and goes beyond the state. It is traditionally made with protein-packed besan batter and is cooked in a steamer or microwave oven. You then need to cut the dhokla into square shapes and serve with chutney and mirchi.





Have you ever thought of making dhokla in a mug? Yes, you read it right. We found an instant dhokla recipe that just needs a mug for preparation. The rest of the ingredients used in the recipe remain more or less the same for the dish





This instant mug dhokla recipe video has recently been shared by celebrity chef Kunal Kapur on his Instagram handle. Let's check out the recipe.

How To Make Instant Mug Dhokla | Instant Mug Dhokla Recipe:

Step 1. Add 1 cup besan, half cup yogurt, 1 green chilli, 1 teaspoon ginger paste, 1 tablespoon sugar, half teaspoon turmeric powder, 1 tablespoon oil, salt to taste and 1/4th cup water in a bowl and mix.





Step 2. Add 2 teaspoon fruit salt and mix again.





Step 3. Transfer it to a mug and microwave for 2.5-3 minutes.





Step 4. In a pan, add 2 tablespoon oil, 1 teaspoon mustard seeds, 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, 1 green chilli, few curry leaves, 1 tablespoon sugar and some water and temper.





Step 5. Pour the tempering on the mug dhokla and serve.





Watch The Complete Video Of Instant Mug Dhokla Shared By Chef Kunal Kapur Here:

