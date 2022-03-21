As the relaxing weekend comes to an end, it is time to get back on our feet and tackle the week that is going to be! It is safe to assume that Mondays are dreaded by all; add an extended weekend just before it and it becomes even more stressful to deal with the first day of the week! While we are struggling to shake off the afterglow of this particular action-packed weekend, there is a mountain of tasks waiting for us, starting from making breakfast! If the thought of going to the kitchen to prepare a Monday-worthy breakfast is bothering you, worry not! We have a saviour of a recipe up our sleeves and are ready to share. The best part? It's one of those instant recipes that require no prior preparation at all; it is called Instant oats dosa.





There is no doubt that dosa is a beloved breakfast option; the preparation, however, not so much! But, now you can make delicious dosa in a matter of 15 minutes! All you need to do is mix all the ingredients and let the batter sit for some time, heat a pan, and get cooking. The main ingredient for our recipe is oats which are known for boosting energy and keeping us full for long. Isn't that just what we need?





Instant Oats Dosa: This crispy treat is easy to make and super fulfilling.

How To Make Instant Oats Dosa l Instant Oats Dosa Recipe:

Line up all the ingredients needed for the recipe. Grind rolled oats and fenugreek seeds into a fine powder and mix all the ingredients together. Add water to bring the batter to a perfect consistency. Let this sit for at least 10 minutes. Add onions and curry leaf right before cooking. Heat a dosa tawa and prepare thin, crisp, and soft oats dosa for breakfast. For the detailed recipe, take a look at the video in the header section.





If this easy and quick oats breakfast recipe has impressed you, we have some more south Indian dishes that you can make with oats.





