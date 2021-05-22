Oats - they are undoubtedly one of the most popular and healthy breakfast options; but more importantly, oats are versatile and can be prepared and eaten in various forms. Most commonly referred to as oatmeal, this item can be included in muffins, cookies and other baked products. Besides, they can also be added to milkshakes, smoothies, and a wide variety of other food items. Extremely light on the stomach, oats are rich in fibre and other essential nutrients. Some of the health benefits of oats include a healthy heart, maintenance of blood pressure, extremely helpful to diabetics and at the same time helps you shed those extra kilos. Not to forget, on a busy workday, oats comes as a quick and healthy option to resort to. So, without further ado, let's find how to include oats in our everyday breakfast.

Here Are 6 Oats Recipes For A Healthy Breakfast:

1. Oats Porridge:





Rich in multiple nutrients, porridge is easy and quick to make and is very fulfilling as well. Kick-start the day with an exceedingly healthy preparation that includes oats, apples, cinnamon, flax seeds and a pinch of honey. Here's the recipe.





2. Oats Idli:





Made with oats and grated carrots, this dish is best suited for those who prefer keeping a check on the calories they consume. Oats are rich in minerals, vitamins and proteins, giving this preparation a high nutritive value. The best part is, you can enjoy this idli without compromising on taste. Extremely easy to make, low-calorie oats idli takes no time and is ideal for a healthy breakfast. Take a look.

Also Read: Overnight Soaked Oats Versus Regular Bowl Of Oats - What's The Difference?

3. Oats Uttapam:





Uttapam made with oats can be a healthy and delicious option for your breakfast. Oats Uttapam energises you and helps kick-start the day with a wholesome and appetising meal. Check out the easy recipe.





4. Oats Khichdi:





Khichdi, as we all know, is a meal in itself; but when prepared with oats, moong daal, mixed with spices and veggies, it's one dish you just can't stop savouring. Again, extremely light on the stomach, it is quick and easy to make. And yes, have it with yogurt. Trust us, you will love it. Find the recipe is here.





5. Oats Matar Cheela:





Prepared with rolled oats, peas, ginger, garlic, cloves, green chillies and a few other ingredients, this dish is another great option to kickstart your mornings. A complete and yummy breakfast is all we need for a great day ahead, isn't it? Here's the recipe; have it and start your day on a healthy note.





Also Read: This Oats Roti May Help Manage Sugar Levels (Recipe Inside)

6. Oats And Yogurt Parfait:





This recipe is one of the yummiest ways to include oats in your breakfast - not only because it tastes great, but also helps add nothing to your calorie count. it is packed with highly nutritive ingredients like oats, milk and pistachios and can be put together in just a few minutes. Find the recipe here.





So are you ready to kick-start your day with these healthy recipes? Do let us know which one you liked the best.