Watch: How To Make Mushroom Chettinad At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Chettinad cuisine is truly one of the most flavourful sub-cuisines of India. For the uninitiated, all the Chettinad food has its origin in the Chettinad region of Tamil Nadu. The cuisine was developed by the Nattukotai Chettiars or Nagarathars community. The distinct quality of the cuisine has made it a hit among food enthusiasts. What makes it so special, you ask? In our view, it is the composition of spices which does not make the dishes overtly fiery but very feisty. Once you master the Chettinad masala, you can pretty much toss in anything into it and have a winner at hand. Take, for instance, this mushroom Chettinad.





This easy and delicious recipe by NDTV Food could liven up just about any spread. The star ingredient is the soft and spongy mushroom that is intermixed with the goodness of grated coconut, garlic, ginger, cloves, black pepper, coriander seeds, curry leaves, red chilli powder and other flavourful spices.





You can take a call on the consistency of the dish, some people like it a bit dry, just how it is supposed to be. Mushroom Chettinad can be paired with hot rice or appam. We suggest you do not finely chop the mushrooms, keep them a little thick, and make sure they are nicely coated in the masala.





