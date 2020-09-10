SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Watch: How To Make Mushroom Chettinad At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Watch: How To Make Mushroom Chettinad At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Once you master the Chettinad masala, you can pretty much toss in anything into it and have a winner at hand. Take, for instance, this mushroom Chettinad.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: September 10, 2020 12:19 IST

Reddit
Highlights
  • Mushrooms are a versatile kitchen ingredient
  • Chettinad is a popular sub-cusine of India
  • Mushroom Chettinad is sure impress everyone

Chettinad cuisine is truly one of the most flavourful sub-cuisines of India. For the uninitiated, all the Chettinad food has its origin in the Chettinad region of Tamil Nadu. The cuisine was developed by the Nattukotai Chettiars or Nagarathars community. The distinct quality of the cuisine has made it a hit among food enthusiasts. What makes it so special, you ask? In our view, it is the composition of spices which does not make the dishes overtly fiery but very feisty. Once you master the Chettinad masala, you can pretty much toss in anything into it and have a winner at hand. Take, for instance, this mushroom Chettinad.

(Also Read: )

This easy and delicious recipe by NDTV Food could liven up just about any spread. The star ingredient is the soft and spongy mushroom that is intermixed with the goodness of grated coconut, garlic, ginger, cloves, black pepper, coriander seeds, curry leaves, red chilli powder and other flavourful spices.

(Also Read: )

You can take a call on the consistency of the dish, some people like it a bit dry, just how it is supposed to be. Mushroom Chettinad can be paired with hot rice or appam. We suggest you do not finely chop the mushrooms, keep them a little thick, and make sure they are nicely coated in the masala.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Follow the step-by-step recipe of mushroom Chettinad and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!



Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  MushroomCHETTINADSouth Indian
Kacha Kolar Kofta Recipe: How To Make Bengali Style Raw Banana And Paneer Kofta
Kacha Kolar Kofta Recipe: How To Make Bengali Style Raw Banana And Paneer Kofta
Punugulu Recipe: The Crispy, Crunchy South Indian Tea-Time Snack That Has Our Heart
<i>Punugulu</i> Recipe: The Crispy, Crunchy South Indian Tea-Time Snack That Has Our Heart

Related Recipes

Advertisement

Sponsored

5 Expert Tips To Keep Your Kitchen Sanitized, Clean And Germ-Free

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 