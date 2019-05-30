Mushroom Appetisers Recipe For The Next Party You Host

Mushroom snacks as appetisers

Being the host of your party, you may want to do your best to impress your guests. Food happens to be the most important element of any event. When it comes to party catering, appetisers hold an important place, as they are the first thing guests try and base their judgements on. Also, many people who drink alcohol are more focused on starters than mains. Potato, cheese, chicken - dishes prepared using these ingredients are done to death. Surprise your guests with the unexpected - mushroom-based appetisers.







Mushroom is meaty in taste and mushy in texture and makes for a delicious pre-dinner snacking food. Mushroom is low in calories and saves the appetite for dinner. Also, it is rich in fibre, which makes the food easily digestible. Packed with vitamin D, calcium and antioxidants, mushroom is a healthy and delicious choice for your appetisers menu.







Here are some recipes of mushroom appetisers you can make for your next party:

Gucchi Mussallam

This lush snack item made of morel mushroom is enhanced with a variety of other foods like cheese, cream, cashews, saffron and some striking spices. One look at this beautiful dish and no one would be able to get their hands off it.





Mushroom Snack: Gucchi Mussallam











Stuffed Masala Mushroom

Serve this baked dish to your health-conscious friends. A mixture of mushrooms and corns stuffed in mushroom caps topped with cheese (optional) - this dish is sure to win everyone's heart.





Mushroom Snack: Stuffed Mushroom Masala





Mushroom Potato Rolls

A party is incomplete without a generous serving of something 'fried'. So here's a delectable treat for those who can't do without crispy, crunchy, deep-fried snacks to go with their drinks.





Mushroom Snack: Mushroom Potato Rolls





Pepper Mushrooms With Tomato Chutney

These creamy small bites of mushroom with luscious stuffing inside will get your party started on a happy note. Remember to make several batches of this dish, because your guests will keep asking for more.





Mushroom Snack: Pepper Mushroom With Tomato Chutney







For vegetarians, paneer is usually the only option to eat before dinner. Give your vegetarian friends a new reason to enjoy a gathering with these mushroom snacks, which are not only healthful but also super yummy.







