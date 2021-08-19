Snacks in India are synonymous to indulgence. Indian cuisine offers an extensive range of delicious snacks that leave you craving for more. One such option is kachori. Crispy, flaky small puris, with flavourful stuffing within, kachori never fails to impress us at any given time. Although kachori has its roots in a North Indian kitchen, today you will find this delicacy available in every part of India. And if you explore, you can also find multiple variations to a simple kachori recipe. Khasta kachori, peyaj kachori, meethi kachori and more- options are many, leaving us spoilt for choices. Another such kachori that tug at our heartstrings is aloo ki kachori.





A sensation across North India, aloo ki kachori varies from classic khasta kachori. Here, unlike the lentil-hing filling, we stuff spicy aloo inside the kachori. It is paired with spicy green chutney or meethi chutney and served hot. The dish tastes so delicious that we bet, you can't just stop at one.





As the festival of Rakhshabandhan is just around the corner, we bring you delicious aloo ki kachori recipe that will help make the festive fare an indulgent one. This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Parul Gupta on her YouTube channel 'Cook with Parul'. And the best part is, you just need 15 minutes to make this delicacy from the scratch.

How To Make Aloo Ki Kachori In Just 15 Minutes | 15-Min Aloo Ki Kachori Recipe:

To make aloo ki kachori, you need to first knead dough, then make aloo stuffing with some spices and boiled aloo. Make small balls out of the aloo mix and fill in small poori dough. Roll it into a small kachori and deep fry until golden brown in colour.





That's it. Crispy aloo ki kachori is ready to be served hot and relished.





