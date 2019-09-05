Watch: How To Make Quick, Eggless Chocolate Cheesecake Without Baking

You do not even need to bake this cake and it is eggless too!

Cheesecake has become so popular in India lately that you will not find a single big cafe; or bakery in your neighbourhood that does not sell one. Creamy and decadent, cheesecake is rich dessert hailing from ancient Greece. Did you know that cheesecakes were served to athletes during the first-ever Olympic Games that were held in Athens? The legends also claim that the cheesecakes of yore were actually considered more as an energy snack as opposed to a dessert! Cheesecake has had quite a journey, the good part is that it is super easy to make at home, and we have a recipe that is sure to impress.





In this recipe Chocolate Cheesecake by Mumbai-based blogger and YouTuber Alpa Modi, you only need a handful of ingredients. Guess what, you do not even need to bake this cake and it is eggless too! Yes, you heard us. This creamy and lush cheesecake takes very little time to prepare. The chocolatey twist to the dessert is sure to make this dessert a star in your next dinner spread. The recipe was posted on the YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. The chocolate cheesecake is ideal for people who like their desserts sweet but not overly sugary. Avoid the hassle of baking and make this yummy treat in the comfort of your kitchen. You will find the ingredients for the same in any big dairy or general store.

Here's the recipe of no-bake Eggless Chocolate Cheesecake, let us know how you like it in the comments below.







