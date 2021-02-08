Watch: How To Make Restaurant-Style Fish Fry (Recipe Video)

SEARCH
We bring you a delicious Bengali-style fish fry recipe that can be best enjoyed with some kasundi by the side.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: February 08, 2021 15:37 IST

Fish fry recipes vary from place to place

Soft and buttery fish fillet covered with crispy breadcrumbs - here we have the lip-smacking fish fry for you! One of the most popular recipes among every fish lover, fish fry makes a perfect appetiser for any occasion. Have it as an evening snack or serve it as a starter at any party, fish fry never fails to impress us with its rich taste. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that fish fry is one of the most ordered fish-based foods at any restaurant. You may have it as is with ketchup, green chutney or kasundi (Bengali mustard sauce), or pair it with some chips/French fries/potato wedges and enjoy a wholesome plate of 'Fish-n-Chips'.

Already slurping? If yes, then put on your apron and get set with all your kitchen essentials. We have a super easy fish fry recipe for you. Trust us, it will remind you of your favourite food joint in town.

How To Make Restaurant-Style Fish Fry | Restaurant-Style Fish Fry Recipe:

If you look around, you will find a few variations of fish fry recipe. But what remains constant is its texture. Always remember, a perfect fish fry is soft from inside and crunchy from outside.

Here we bring you the quintessential Bengali fish fry recipe that you get at any Bengali market in your city. And for all you who stay in Delhi, this fish fry tastes exactly like the one you get at the markets in CR Park.

This simple Bengali fish fry recipe has been shared by vlogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel 'The Saree Chef.' For preparing this delicious snack at home, you need some fresh fish fillet; always go for fishes like bhetki, basa or any fish without bone.

Here's The Step-By-Step Recipe Of Fish Fry | How To Make Fish Fry:

Step 1. Marinate the fish fillet with salt, lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste and green chilli paste.

Step 2. After marinating it for almost 30 minutes, coat each fillet in maida, beaten egg and breadcrumbs respectively.

Step 3. Now, deep fry the fish fillet in hot oil till it turns crispy and golden-brown in colour.

Serve it hot with some kasundi and onion by the side. You can sprinkle some black salt or chaat masala on the fish fry for an extra zing on your palate.

Watch the full recipe video of fish fry here.

