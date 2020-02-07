Indian Cooking Tips: Quick And Easy Fish Curry For Treating Your Unexpected Guests

Highlights Healthy fats in fish keeps blood pressure, cholesterol under control

Surely everyone has experienced that awkward moment when there are some unannounced guests and you literally have very less time to prepare a delish meal for them. What do people do then? Easy answer is 'order food from outside'. What if the guests want some home-cooked delicious food? That's what the challenge is! Here we bring you a quick and easy fish curry that can be prepared in very less time and that too with very few ingredients. It doesn't need onion, tomato or garlic. Yes, you read it right! This recipe has no hassle of chopping onions and getting tears in eyes.











Fish is touted to be one of the healthiest animal proteins and is filled with nutrients. Most of the nutritional experts recommend inclusion of fish in regular diet. It is the richest source of omega-3 fatty acid, vitamin D, iron, magnesium, zinc et al. The healthy fats (omega-3 fatty acid) in fish help in keeping blood pressure and cholesterol under control, lowering risks of heart-related problems. The optimal quality of protein helps in managing weight. It is also stated to be good for human brain. The best thing is fish can be sourced easily and can be consumed in various forms- fried, baked or boiled.

Find Out The Recipe of This Quick And Easy Fish Curry:

Dahi Fish

Serves: 2





Ingredients:





Fish- 4 chunks (preferably rohu/sea bass/Basa)





Dahi/Curd- 250gm





Ginger paste- 2 tbsp





Cumin powder- 2/3 tbsp





Red Chilli- 2 tbsp (add some Kashmiri red chilli powder for colour)





Turmeric powder- 2 tsp





Bay leaves- 2





Sugar- 2/3 tbsp





Salt as per taste





Mustard Oil





Preparation:





Marinate the fish with 1 tsp turmeric and salt; keep it aside.





Take the curd in a bowl and whisk it with the sugar. Add some more sugar if you feel.





Take another bowl and make a paste of the cumin powder, red chilli powder and left turmeric powder with some a bit of warm water (lukewarm water enhances the flavour of the paste).





Take a kadhai on high flame and fry the fishes well in mustard oil and keep them aside.





Put the bay leaves and then ginger paste in the left oil in kadhai and fry that well.





When ginger releases its aroma, pour the spices mix and sauté till it releases oil.





Pour the dahi and mix with the spice well and cover with lead in low flame. Let the gravy cook.





When the colour changes and the gravy starts releasing oil, put the fishes in the gravy and add one cup warm water to it and let the curry slow-cook.





Open the lid and keep stirring occasionally so that the gravy doesn't get burnt from the base.





Once it gets a good consistency and you can see a thin layer of oil on the top, understand that your curry is ready.





Serve it with jeera rice and enjoy the appreciations from the guest.











Next time, if you have less time to prepare lunch for your guests but want to serve something rich, try this fish curry and let us know what your guests felt about it!



















