Watch: How To Make Restaurant-Style Paneer Kalonji Tawa Sabzi For Lunch Or Dinner

Why is paneer so popular in Indian cuisine? Because, it can be made into several different dishes and all of them taste great in their own way. There are so many options to make a delicious paneer sabzi to go with roti and rice. But, if you are looking for something unique and want to put out a 'never-seen-before' Indian meal for your family, we found the perfect recipe for you. Paneer kalonji tawa is a rare but heavenly paneer dish, mostly found in the menu of restaurants. We got the recipe straight from the kitchen of Uncultured restaurant just for you to try at home.





Watch the recipe video of paneer kalonji tawa here -

This paneer dish is nothing like you've made before. It accentuates the delicate flavour of kalonji along with our favourite paneer, flanked by veggies of onion, tomato and different varieties of bell peppers. Milk and cream is added to make it taste all the more better and coriander leaves lend a wave of freshness. This paneer dish can be made on your regular tawa at home.

Here's the step-by-step recipe of restaurant-style paneer kalonji tawa -

Ingredients:

15-20 pieces of paneer

1 tsp kalonji seeds

1/2 cup onion tomato masala

1/2 cup tomato paste

1/2 tsp black pepper powder

1/2 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1 cup chopped red, green yellow bell peppers and onions

2 tbsp cream

Fresh coriander

1 tbsp milk

Salt

Oil





Method:

1. Heat oil in a pan.

2. Add kalonji seeds and let them crackle.

3. Add the chopped bell peppers and onion, and saute.

4. Add the onion-tomato masala and tomato paste.

5. Give it a good stir.

6. Add black pepper powder, red chilli powder, salt, turmeric powder, coriander powder and cumin powder.

7. Cook for 2-3 mins.

8. Add the cream and stir.

9. Add the paneer pieces, fresh coriander and a little bit of milk.

10. Garnish with kalonji.









