Watch: How To Make Restaurant-Style Veg Salt And Pepper At Home

The nationwide lockdown is turning out to be an overwhelming affair for many, but it is instrumental to break the COVID 19 chain of infection. Practicing social distancing may help us sail through the tough times, and if fact, it is perhaps a good time to pick new hobbies like cooking. Since you cannot go out to your favourite restaurants, you can try making your favorite dishes at home instead. If you are craving from good and greasy fast food, we have ample recipes that can come in handy at this point. Take, for instance, this veg salt and pepper recipe. A bunch of your favourite veggies dipped in a delish corn flour batter and fried until crisp. The crunchy treat is one of the most sought-after dishes in every Indo-Chinese take-out. With this recipe video, you can recreate the same magic at home.





To make vegetable salt and pepper, you would need assorted veggies like capsicum, cauliflower, baby corn, mushroom, and carrot. Alongside, you would also need ginger garlic paste, black pepper, salt, maida, cornflour, water for blanching and oil for frying. This dish is a perfect symphony of textures and flavours. If you are not a fan of overtly spicy food, you are sure to love this. The black pepper and garlic provide just the right amount of heat to elevate the dish; the spotlight, however, remains on the vegetables so make sure you use the fresh ones.

Here's the recipe video of vegetable salt and pepper on NDTV Food's YouTube channel, let us know how you like it.




















