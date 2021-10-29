





What comes to your mind when we say South Indian cuisine? One of the most popular answers is comforting. As rich as the culture of South Indian regions, this cuisine is flavourful and extensive. While some of the dishes got global popularity, others remained less explored. How we love dosa, idli and vada! Isn't it? But have you tried idiyappam yet? Idiyappam is one popular breakfast that tastes the best when paired with ishtew (or stew). Also called string hooper, (or nool pottu/noolappam), it is a rice noodle dish originating from the kitchens in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Idiyappam consists of rice flour, which is pressed into noodles and women into a flat disc-like shape and steamed. According to food wizard Ashwin Rajagopalan, idiyappam is also a popular dish in Sri Lanka, "While it's not every day fare in most parts of South India, it is almost a staple in most parts of Sri Lanka. There's another key difference, while the idiyappam in most parts of South India is crafted white rice, it's common to spot both brown rice and white rice variants in Sri Lanka," he added.





Considering the popularity, we bring you a super easy recipe that will help you make idiyappam at home in just 10 minutes. This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Ananya Banerjee (on her YouTube channel). Without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe.

South Indian Special: How To Make Idiyappam In 10 Minutes:

Dry roast rice flour and keep aside until cold.

Add water in a pan and add some oil in it.

Add the rice flour and mix until you get a soft dough-like consistency.

Place banana leaves on idli makers and grease the leaves.

Transfer the rice flour dough in the idiyappam maker and make string-like noodles on each cavity.

Steam the idiyappam for some time and idiyappam is ready to be indulged.

That's not all. Ananya Banerjee also shared the recipe of vegetable ishtew in the video.

Watch The Complete Recipe Of Idiyappam And Vegetable Stew Here:

