7 Best High Tea Recipes | Easy High Tea Recipes

High Tea Recipes: These recipes are sure to make your high tea party a stellar one.

High Tea Recipes:Tea is perhaps one conversation-starter that is common all around the world. It is subject to many table discussions and in-house debates besides being a morning ritual to many of us. It has long been an umbrella term for several different meals including breakfast, brunch and the British tradition of 'High tea'. It is often confused with the concept of 'Afternoon tea' that started in the United Kingdom, also known as 'low tea' and involved dainty foods that were traditionally served on low seating, chairs or sofas. However, high tea in comparison is quite different since it was served on a table, hence the name. It refers to tea-time paired with bite-sized sweet and savoury items such as classic scones with cream and cookies.





High tea has now slowly peeped into several parts of the world, including the high society culture of urban Indian elites. The 4-5pm tradition and concept of tradition of British aristocrats has slowly overlapped with the Indian concept of evening chai with biscuits. It has gained popularity due to the fact that one needs to munch on something to get going till the dinner post 8.





Planning a high tea at home can be as daunting as planning a full-fledged meal. To make things easier, we have a list of 7 best High Tea recipes that you can prepare at home:

Perfect cookies to pair with a cup of tea. These butterscotch cookies are light, soft and simply melt-in-the-mouth. Made absolutely eggless, these cookies are soft yet crispy and packed with the flavour of butter scotch chips along with the goodness of butter that you just can't resist.



Macarons are French cookies or biscuits filled with flavoured pastry. Here is a macaron recipe which is easy, delicious and healthy! Made with matcha powder, a great antioxidant, these macarons contain the nutrients of green tea leaves along with a lovely colour and refreshing taste.





Packed with the goodness of banana and crunch of chia seeds, this teacake also boasts of healthy flaxseeds that are great antioxidants and a rich source of fibre. With a sprinkling of sugar on top, this moist and crunchy banana chia teacake is the perfect high tea recipe to serve.





With so much of sweet going around, these tarts are just what everyone would look for. Gluten-free little treats packed with cheese, mushrooms, spinach leaves along with corn kernels, these savoury tarts would be a delight to relish.





Crispy, fluffy scones made with flour, bicarbonate soda, cream of tartar, and butter along with caster sugar and buttermilk which makes this a refreshing tea-time treat. This delight is stuffed with strawberry jam and laced with thick whipped cream.





Light, flaky and superbly delicious finger food that even the kids would love to indulge in, puff pastry is made with just four basic ingredients; flour, water, butter and salt. Here is a plain puff pastry recipe; however, you can stuff it with your choice of filling.





Creamy, soft and melt-in-the-mouth egg dish, devilled eggs are also known as Russian eggs, picnic eggs or egg mimosa. Stuffed with a creamy filling and spruced with spices, this one is simply irresistible.





Hosting a high tea is no more a stress. Try these recipes at home and host a stellar one!







