Watch: Love Chaat And Sandwiches? This Mumbai-Style Sev Puri Toast Combines Goodness Of Both  

On nippy days as these, anything hot and crunchy is welcome; and if you too are on same page with us, you would definitely enjoy these Sev Puri Toast Sandwiches.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: December 09, 2020 13:07 IST

A trip to Mumbai is never complete without a round of delish street foods. Pav bhaji, Bombay sandwich, vada pav, dahi puri - there, we saw you slurping. While it is difficult to pick favourites, we can certainly tell days on which we are craving certain foods. On nippy days as these, anything hot and crunchy is welcome; and if you too are on same page with us, you would definitely enjoy these Sev Puri Toast Sandwiches. This will unite both chaat and sandwich lovers. It is quite like the Bombay toasty and also not. Watch this delicious recipe by Mumbai-based vlogger Alpa to know what we are talking about.  

Sev-puri is another popular street food of Mumbai; it is made with crunchy, noodle-like snack call sev, and thin savoury biscuits called puri. Both of these are combined with yogurt, chutney and spices to make a tantalising mix. In this recipe posted on the channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa', you go a step further and bring freshly toasted sandwiches in the medley, making for a wholesome treat.  

This recipe is actually super easy and quick to put together, provided you have all the ingredients ready. Ingredients are also very common and easily available.  You can make the spicy green chutney, garlic chutney and imly chutney in advance. It is the chutneys that add that 'chaat-like' quality to the sandwiches so do not be stingy with that and put in your full effort into it.

Watch the full recipe here:  

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

