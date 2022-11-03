With the weekend right around the corner, we can't help but crave something delicious! As foodies, we can't help but daydream about all the delicious dishes we like. Momos, schezwan paneer, chow mein, chilli potatoes - just thinking of these tantalising Indo-Chinese dishes has us drooling! But, why wait for the weekend when we can enjoy Indo-Chinese at home right now. Yes, you read it right! We have found a quick and easy recipe that let you enjoy spicy fried rice at home, it is called chicken schezwan fried rice.





Fried rice is one Indo-Chinese recipe that every rice lover thoroughly enjoys! Vegetables are tossed in seasoning and cooked with rice to give the classic fried rice. If you are a non-vegetarian, then you'd love to add some fried chicken to your fried rice and enjoy chicken fried rice. The chicken fried rice gets a spicy makeover, thanks to the addition of schezwan sauce! While this recipe uses ready-made schezwan sauce, you can also make it at home! Find the recipe below:





Cooking Tips: How To Make Preservative-Free Schezwan Sauce At Home

You can serve this chicken schezwan fried rice with your choice of Indo-Chinese gravy, ranging from Manchurian, and chilli paneer to kung pao potatoes.

Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice Recipe: How To Make This Chicken Fried Rice At Home

Start by sauteing chopped garlic and ginger in oil. Add mushroom, capsicum, carrot and beans. Saute till the vegetables are semi-cooker. Next, add the chicken and fry it with the vegetables. Season it with salt and pepper. Add the schezwan sauce and the cooker rice. Fry this well till the spices are combined. Once the rice is a little burnt, the chicken schezwan fried rice is ready!





Watch the step-by-step recipe video for Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice.





Sounds easy, right?! Make this chicken schezwan fried rice at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section below.