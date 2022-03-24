Chai and snacks go hand in hand in most Indian households. It is almost ritualistic to have the evening tea with the family, sitting together and munching samosas and pakodas. These snacks are extremely popular within our country; therefore, we end up eating them quite often! While we do love them, eating them, again and again, can be a bit mundane. Occasionally, we do want to try out some new snacks! If you are like us, then you must be on a hunt for new and delicious snacks recipes that would elevate your evening tea with the family!





Potatoes are the go-to choice for snacks; some of the popular snack recipes have potatoes at their heart. They make for masaledaar stuffing and help give a crispy and crunchy taste when fried! Thanks to a video uploaded by food blogger 'Cook With Parul', we have the recipes of six potato snacks that are crispy and delicious. If you are a fan of potatoes, then these snacks are perfect for your tea time.





In the video, we learn how to make crispy potato squares, potato veggies omelette, crispy potato buttons, garlic aloo roti, potato veggies roastie and crispy potato sticks. The potato veggies roastie is basically a pizza-like potato snack, with a delicious filling of pizza masala stuffed in the mashed and crispy potato. Garlic aloo roti is a fusion dish of garlic bread and aloo paratha. Crispy potato buttons are like potato nuggets. A potato veggie omelette is a vegetarian version of an omelette with potato stuffing. Crispy potato sticks are desi French fries.





Watch the step-by-step recipe video to make these 6 potato snacks:











You can serve these potato snacks with tomato ketchup or pudina chutney, whichever you prefer.





Sounds delicious, right?! Make these snacks and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!



